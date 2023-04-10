Tristan Thompson And Khloé Kardashian Have Been Hanging Out Again, Amid Reports He’s Signing With The Lakers

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had their fair share of relationship drama during these past several years. The off-and-on partners experienced a cheating scandal several years ago as well as a later situation involving a paternity controversy . Despite all of that though, reports suggest that they’re on somewhat better terms these days. In fact, it would appear that Kardashian and Thompson have been hanging out again, as they’ve been spotted together on multiple occasions. These recent engagements also coincide with the NBA journeyman signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

What Have Former Lovers Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Been Up To These Days?

The stars, who split in late 2021, have – more specifically – been spotted hanging out over the past several months. One of the most high-profile instances of this was in March, when they both attended the 40th birthday party of Khloé Kardashian’s longtime friends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq. Now, it should be noted that the famous exes didn’t actually attend the shindig together. According to TMZ , Kardashian hit up the event with mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Kylie, while the pro basketball veteran arrived and left separately. Nevertheless, it’s still very significant that the two have no problem chilling in a setting like that.

It’s also worth mentioning that in early January, the Good American clothing line founder also supported her ex amid the death of his mother, Andrea. She even attended the funeral with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

This past week, the exes were spotted again, and it’s undeniable that they were together this time around. Photographers caught a glimpse of them in the same car when they stopped at a McDonald’s, and the photos were shared with TMZ . Both looked relatively chill while they were hitting up the drive-thru. One could definitely argue that this is all part of their aim to successfully co-parent their two kids. This is still a very significant step for them, when you think about how contentious their breakup appeared to be. And the NBA champion’s new gig will ensure that they’ll remain in close proximity to one another.

What Does Tristan Thompson’s Situation With The Lakers Reportedly Look Like?

Sports reporters like ESPN’s Dave McMenamin confirmed that Tristan Thompson is joining the Lakers for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season. This marks his sixth NBA team, as he’s already had stints with clubs like the Cleveland Cavaliers (for whom he won a championship title), the Boston Celtics (and fans had a lot to say about the signing) and the Sacramento Kings. Thompson is predicted to receive a solid amount of playing time and could provide the team with a boost as it seeks to enter the postseason.

Though he’s moved around quite a bit throughout his career, the 32-year-old has been spending most of his time in LA lately. So should his new team choose to hold onto him beyond this season, he’ll almost certainly stay close to his children and fellow co-parent.

These developments are sure to fuel the continued rumors regarding a potential reconciliation between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. While she previously spoke about learning to “un-love” her former beau , Kardashian more recently shared cryptic posts on a number of topics. One of those was the notion that people can change over time. Those messages dropped around the same time that she was rumored to be pregnant with her and Thompson’s third child. There doesn’t seem to be any firm evidence supporting that theory, as of right now. At the very least though, it seems clear that Kardashian and Thompson are getting closer amid personal and professional changes in their lives.