Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Had A Second Baby Following Messy Split. What’s Going On With Custody?

One of Hollywood’s most notable families just grew by one, as Khloé Kardashian recently marked the birth of her second child. Kardashian welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with on-again, off-again beau Tristan Thompson. The child’s birth comes on the heels of a messy split between Kardashian and Thompson, but it would appear that things are civil between the two at the moment. Despite this, some may be wondering how custody is going to be handled when it comes to the new baby, and a recent report has dropped some details on that front.

Determining custody agreements can be tricky for any couple, especially if they just happen to be one of the most recognizable pairs in all of Hollywood. Nevertheless, it’s said that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have things figured out there. According to a source for Us Weekly , “the baby will be with Khloé full time.” This was probably to be expected, as the Kardashians star appears to have their first child, daughter True, on a mostly full-time basis.

In 2019, ET reported that the reality TV star and NBA veteran did not have a formal custody agreement for True. Though it was also said at the time that the two were “on the same page” when it came to handling their little girl. As of right now, you may get the idea that the same is true for the way they’re handling their baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed to the public.

The announcement that the frequent romantic partners were having another child came as a bit of a shock to a number of people. The Internet was certainly salty about Khloé Kardashian choosing to have another tyke with the athlete, who’s currently a free agent. It’s honestly understandable when you think about the cheating and paternity scandals that have occurred over the past few years.

Their relationship first hit a snag in 2019 after Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on his mate with Jordyn Woods – Kylie Jenner’s best friend at the time. By August 2020, Thompson and the Good American founder were said to be back together, having reconciled while quarantining together during COVID. But the two would break up again in June 2021 and, earlier this year, a paternity test would reveal that Thompson cheated on another occasion. (And the Kardashians finale tackled the paternity scandal , too.)

But with the arrival of her new baby, things seem to be a bit less tumultuous for Khloé Kardashian right now. Us Weekly’s source says that the media personality and the infant are “doing well” and that the star is “over the moon and soaking it all in.” And of course, she’s reportedly “taking the time to adjust to being a mom of two now.”

Hopefully, this remains a relatively enjoyable time for Khloé Kardashian. One can also hope that things remain cordial between her and Tristan Thompson. Sure, Kardashian can provide for the child and has plenty of family members who can lend their support. But having some back-up from the child’s father certainly wouldn’t hurt either.