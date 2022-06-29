Schmigadoon Season 2: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Next Season Of The Apple TV+ Musical

When I first heard about Schmigadoon! back in 2021, I had no idea I would end up falling for the Apple TV+ original series so quickly, but then that first episode dropped and I was hooked like a fish to bait. I loved the atmosphere, the fun songs, and of course, the incredible Schmigadoon! cast. But once it ended, I found myself feeling sad at the fact that it was over. I didn’t know if Season 2 would come.

Here we are now, however, and Season 2 has finally been confirmed!

Fans of the show might be wondering what exactly the plot is going to be, or who is going to be coming back for the next season. Don’t you worry your little musical heads, readers, because these are five quick things we know about Schmigadoon! Season 2.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

As is expected because of the recent announcement, there is no set date for Schmigadoon! Season 2. It’s not that surprising, considering that as of this writing in June 2022, the news for the second second has only just come out. Hopefully, it won’t be long before we do get a release date.

While it, most likely, won’t be on any 2022 TV schedule , I’d say it's a safe bet that Season 2 will most likely drop next year, in 2023.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Season 2 Will Be A Parody Of ‘60s And ‘70s Musicals

I’ve always been a huge fan of classic movie musicals , and that was originally one of the big draws of Schmigadoon! for me, because I loved the idea of a modern-day couple being transported back in time and suddenly thrust into this strange world of old musicals. But, Season 2 won’t be returning to that ‘40s and ‘50s style anymore.

No, this time, we’re going to the ‘60s and ‘70s, baby!

According to the announcement from Variety , the second season of the popular Apple TV+ original is going to parody the world of ‘60s and ‘70s musicals in the world of “Schmicago.”

The possibilities for this are endless. There are so many iconic musicals from those two decades that could be parodied in this show now, from Mary Poppins to, of course, Chicago. And, I for one can’t wait to see what’s going to happen - but we know one thing for sure: feathers will be involved, according to Cecily Strong.

In an interview that Strong and Lorne Michaels, one of the producers of the show, did with Variety, she confirmed the time period of the upcoming season - and that she is loving her wardrobe:

Yes, we’re going into ’60s and ’70s musicals. I can’t reveal much, but I will say, I’m loving my wardrobe this season. Oh, yeah. I’ve already worn feathers twice, so if that tells you anything.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Cecily Strong And Keegan-Michael Key Will Return

As you can probably already tell by me bringing up Cecily Strong in the previous section, it’s been confirmed in the Variety announcement that Strong and her hilarious co-star, Keegan-Michael Key, will be returning for Schmigadoon! Season 2.

The last season featured their characters, Melissa and Josh, getting trapped in the world of Schmigadoon!, and the only way for them to find their way back to the real world was for them to find true love - whether that was with someone else or each other, leading to a musical adventure.

While it looked as if everything had worked out fine for them at the end of Season 1, one can only wonder what brings the couple to Schmicago, and how that will impact their relationship going forward.

The two stars are clearly excited to be back on set and filming the next part of their story. Key himself posted a picture of his trailer to his Instagram page, saying that he was “so excited” to be back and working for Schmigadoon! Season 2.

Cecily herself also talked about her partnership with Key in her interview with Variety, saying that she always had him in mind for the role opposite her, and that he was the perfect choice:

I think I had met him. But I just had him in mind. You know how you can see somebody and just assume you’ll be best friends with them? It was one of those times where that actually happened. It was like meeting someone I’ve known my whole life. We both share a Midwest background and the sketch background and we’re big musical theater nerds. And we’re big crybabies – we’d often joke about who was going to cry first. I think at one point he said, 'You know, I’ve only ever had this kind of feeling shooting with someone before, and that was Jordan.' It was so much fun working with him, I almost worried we’d get in trouble on set because we just wanted to goof off.

I’m so eager to see these two come back together for Season 2 - and I'm eager to see what awaits them in Schmicago.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Rest Of The Schmigadoon! Main Cast Will Be Back

While the main story seems to be taking the cast to a different world known as Schmicago, it’s been confirmed that everyone is going to be coming back for a second round of fun musical numbers and crazy outfits in Schmigadoon! Season 2, as reported by Variety.

This includes Ariana Debose (who won a 2022 Academy Award ) as Emma Tate, Kristin Chenoweth as Mildred Layton, Dove Cameron as Betsy McDonough, Jaime Camil as Jorge Lopez, Alan Cumming as Mayor Aloysius Menlove, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Jane Krakowski as Gabriele Von Blerkom, Martin Short as Leprechaun, and Aaron Tveit as Danny Bailey.

The only two people from the original cast who are not confirmed to return are Fred Armisen (who played Reverend Howard Layton) and Liam Quiring-Nkini (who was Emma’s son, Carson)

(Image credit: Netflx/Warner Bros.)

Tituss Burgess And Patrick Page Have Also Joined The Cast

While we already have a stacked cast on this list, we actually have two other amazing additions who have been confirmed for Schmigadoon! Season 2. The Variety announcement confirmed that Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page will join the cast.

Details of their characters have not been revealed yet, but I can only imagine what they will be. Patrick Page has starred in many amazing Broadway roles, as well as originating the role of Hades in Hadestown, a Tony-Award winning musical, The Grinch in How The Grinch Stole Christmas and Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. He’s also had smaller roles in many movies and TV shows.

Tituss Burgess is likely known the most for his Emmy-Award nominated role as Titus Andromedon in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix, but he’s appeared in many other TV shows as well, such as Central Park , and even starred as Rooster Hannigan as part of the Annie Live! cast.

Truly, Season 2 of Schmigadoon! already looks to be awesome, and I can imagine how much more news we’re going to get as filming continues and we get to learn more. If you haven’t watched Schmigadoon! , do it now! Can a trailer get here soon?