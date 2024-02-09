See The Moment Kieran Culkin Finds Out The Internet Thinks It Would Be A Good Idea If The Culkins Fought The Skarsgård Brothers: ‘Size Matters!’

The Culkin brothers and the Skarsgård brothers are two very dominant acting families in 2024. For the Culkins, Macaulay is one of the most famous child actors of all time, and Kieran just had an incredible run playing Roman Roy on Succession, which won him several awards. For the Skarsgårds, Alexander Skarsgård's best projects include True Blood and Big Little Lies, as well as arthouse favorites like Infinity Pool and The Northman. In addition, Bill is best known for his star-making performance as Pennywise in the IT movies. With both families having such cultural relevance, some people on the internet pondered about who would win in a fight between the families, and Kieran Culkin recently gave his two cents on the matter.

In speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Emmy’s red carpet, Culkin became aware of this bizarre internet debate, and he was very quick to give his opinion. A fight with the Skarsgårds did not seem like something the Succession cast member ever would want to participate in, and the mere size of them would ensure that the Culkins would lose. He said:

They’re huge. They’re HUGE! We would lose.

The interviewer brought up that some people on the internet thought the Culkins' speed and small stature would actually be an advantage in a fight, and they may be able to overpower the Skarsgårds with their nibble quickness. To which the 2024 Emmy winner doubled down and insisted that “size matters,” and the Culkins would definitely lose if they had to take on the famously tall Swedish acting family.

The only way he thought they might have a shot was if the Skarsgårds were maimed and tied up before the fight. You can see his full answer in the clip from the red carpet interview below:

A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) A photo posted by on

As much as I want to believe that the agile Culkins could use their brains to their advantage to win against the Skarsgårds in a brawl, I have to side with Kieran Culkin on this one.

Not only are the Skarsgård brothers very very tall, they are also in insane shape. Alexander Skarsgård’s physique in The Northman is mind-boggling, and he probably would be able to take on all six Culkin brothers by himself. And with the other five Skarsgårds in the mix, it doesn’t seem like a fair fight. However, I still loved hearing the arguments to the contrary.

(Image credit: A24)

Even though this is a pretty silly debate, it’s exactly the kind of tomfoolery that Kieran Culkin probably loved hearing about. The actor has a wonderful sense of humor, he and loves an opportunity to joke around. He even couldn’t help but add in a silly jab at Pedro Pascal when he accepted his Golden Globe Award last month. This is the exact kind of witty energy he brought to Succession and his new indie film with Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain.

This quality alone is probably why some thought he and his brothers could overpower the Skarsgårds, but unfortunately when it comes to a physical fight, as Kieran put it, “size matters.”

You can see Kieran Culkin in Succession with an HBO Max subscription. In addition, A Real Pain is getting tons of buzz out of Sundance, and it will likely have a wide theatrical release later this year. For more information on other exciting films heading to cinemas in the near future that star the Culkins and the Skarsgårds, make sure to check out our 2024 movie schedule.