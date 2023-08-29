See Taylor Swift Nod At Kanye West Feud In Rare Dig During Her Eras Tour

While we can make assumptions about the subjects of Taylor Swift’s songs, it’s very rare that she confirms them or makes public comments about them. However, at one of her shows in Mexico City, the pop star made a very rare and direct dig that seemed to be pointed at Kanye West as she spoke about what it feels like to be interrupted.

Before Taylor Swift releases more music , specifically 1989 (Taylor’s Version), she played a weekend of shows in Mexico City, marking the beginning of the international leg of the Eras Tour. The show went on as it typically does, with one fun little change for the crowd in Mexico . However, during the singer’s Evermore set, the crowd interrupted her speech, and they started chanting her name. Well, she loved the moment, but it led her to seemingly make comments about that infamous 2009 VMA moment when Kanye West interrupted her. Check out the video from the concert posted by Pop Base on Twitter :

Taylor Swift jokes about being interrupted by the crowd at the Eras Tour:"People chanting your name, it's really the only way to be interrupted… and I would know."

As you can see, the crowd was chanting her name super loud, and Taylor Swift took a moment to address it, saying:

People chanting your name, it’s really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know.

While no names were dropped, it can be assumed that Swift was likely referring to Kanye West here. Back in 2009, the rapper interrupted the pop star’s speech after she had won Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me.” He infamously took the microphone and said, “I’m going to let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time,” and then walked off the stage. To this day, that VMA moment is still talked about, and the drama between Swift, West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian got more complex in the following years.

The drama surrounding West's song “Famous,” the phone call about how Swift was portrayed in it, and the "Cruel Summer" singer saying she “would very much like to be excluded from this narrative,” added even more fuel to the flame between the two musicians. When Reputation came out in 2017 it seemed like the “Anti-Hero” singer called out West and Kardashian in songs like “Look What You Made Me Do” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

Then, when Swift went on tour for Reputation she seemed to address Kanye West and Kim Kardashian again. During the first stop on that tour, she noted all the snakes used in the visuals for Reputation, and she explained that a couple of years prior someone called her a “snake on social media and it caught on.”

This latest comment from Swift during the Eras Tour was one of very few that alluded to the years of drama between her and Kanye West that all started at the 2009 VMAs. While it has been over ten years since the incident, it has made a massive impact on pop culture and these two artists. So, when she was lovingly interrupted by the crowd in Mexico, it kind of makes sense that she alluded to the not-so-loving and infamous moment when she was interrupted on a massive stage.