See The Wind Almost Blow One Of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Dancers Over. How He Recovered

Taylor Swift's upcoming projects include going back on the road for her record-breaking The Eras Tour. Yes, she's continuing her world tour, and she and her team continue to put on a great show every night, no matter the conditions. With the leg including the new Tortured Poets Department set fans are still being blown away by the three-hour concert. Recently, though, Swifties weren’t the only ones being blown away as one of Swift’s dancers was literally almost blown over by the wind. However, he recovered swiftly.

TikTok user madznelvz shared a video from one of the Edinburgh shows where fan-favorite dancer Jan Ravnik was having a hard time keeping his stance during the show’s intro, and it didn’t help he had to carry a giant fan on his back. Luckily, he had someone standing behind him, helping him get to his mark as he tried to fight back the winds. A true professional.

While the TikTok does only show Ravnik, it wouldn’t be surprising if the other dancers carrying those giant fan-like objects were also being guided by someone else. The wind was rough enough that day, but when you have something that can help the wind more than yourself, it makes matters much more difficult. Add on the fact that you are in a stadium surrounded by thousands of people and the singer hasn't even taken the stage yet, and you have quite the situation on your hands.

However, the team of dancers was prepared, and Ravnik was able to go on with the show without blowing over.

The weather has certainly proven to be a challenge for The Eras Tour. Between rain shows, storms that caused a concert to be delayed, heat waves, and incredible wind, this team has quite literally had to face the elements.

Despite occasionally precarious weather, it seems like the dancers and Taylor Swift have been doing well on this leg as they continue playing sold-out stadiums. Even though the concert is as entertaining as ever, it’s also thrilling to see how Swift, the dancers, backup singers, and the band do when the weather is not in their favor, but it’s never anything they can’t handle.

Weather aside, there were several changes to The Eras Tour since The Tortured Poets Department's release. One mainstay was the surprise songs set, which Taylor Swift has been using for mash-ups as of late, rather than just two full songs. The tour is also still bringing out famous faces, as the Outlander cast attended a recent Eras show, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted with their kids at another one. Hopefully, their shows weren't as windy as this one.

There is a lot to look forward to from Taylor Swift aside from the Eras Tour, including the re-releases of Reputation and Taylor Swift. And you can bet we'll be here to tell you about all of it, including these unpredictable weather situations that show us just how professional and incredible the pop star and her team are.