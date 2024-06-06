The Outlander Cast Is Going To The Eras Tour, And Sam Heughan Has A Funny Take On Seeing The Pop Singer
Watch out, Travis!
Tons of celebrities have been caught rocking out to Taylor Swift over the past year-plus as she’s traveled the world on her Eras Tour. Some, including “Wildest Dreams” lover Dax Shepard and Swift’s BFF Blake Lively have even made it out to her international dates (with the kids in tow, of course). When the "Karma" singer takes the stage in Scotland this weekend, she’ll have even more famous faces in the crowd, as Sam Heughan and the cast of Outlander are set to attend, and the actor had quite an amusing prediction about what will go down.
Outlander, which returns to Starz in November for Part 2 of its seventh season, has developed quite the reputation for its steamy sex scenes, and it sounds like Sam Heughan is confident that while T-Swizzle is a lot of things, she’s not impervious to the charm of a man in pineapple swim briefs. You have to hear what the JAMMF actor said (and apologies in advance to Travis Kelce):
There are undoubtedly plenty of women who would be willing to take Sam Heughan up on that offer, but he better watch out for the Swifties, because they love them some Travis Kelce — aka the guy who’s been in a relationship with Taylor Swift for the better part of a year. Despite not being able to utter the NFL star’s name, Heughan’s comments were absolutely hilarious, as he predicted that Swift seeing him could be a game-changer for the “Fortnight” singer. The actor’s exact words were:
It’s fun to think about the cast of Outlander going on a group outing ahead of their eighth and final season. I can’t wait to see if they post any of the special moments they’re bound to experience at the Eras Tour, whether that’s Taylor Swift's surprise songs acoustic set, any of the songs Swifties have been rewatching nonstop on Disney+ or even possibly something from her new The Tortured Poets Department set of the tour.
Again, no disrespect to Travis Kelce, but fans seemed to love the idea of Sam Heughan being a Swiftie, as they hit the comments to say things like:
- Make her a friendship bracelet, Sam - I hear that works. 😉 – joannaboonenyc
- I’m shitting myself this is too funny – breejstrachan
- So funny! I love this and literally this same thing runs through all our heads when we see you! Haha! – annabananasplit20
- OMG...you're dream is coming true...move over Travis.😂🙌❤️ – outlandereveryday
- Travis Kelce, it might be time to grab your passport and a kilt and defend your ladies honor 😍 – mimi.1227
- Could you get any cuter! OMG! Hope you share vids with us. – jackiebodick
Too bad Sam Heughan can’t use Outlander’s time travel tricks to go back a year to shoot his shot with the music superstar. Be sure to check out all of Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects, and if you need to catch up on Outlander, the first six seasons can be streamed with a Netflix subscription.
