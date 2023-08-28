Selena Gomez Personally Addressed Rumors Saying Her New Song Is About Ex The Weeknd, And I'm Loving The Direct Honesty

Selena Gomez has been absolutely killing it lately. She currently stars as a member of the Season 3 cast of Only Murders in The Building, which has proven to be a hit for Hulu. She’s also dominating the makeup industry with Rare Beauty and recently put out a new song, “Single Soon,” which is a late-summer bop. The new song is getting a lot of buzz, considering its lyrics lay out the singer’s desire to be single after being in a relationship. The song has since been rumored to be about her high-profile relationship with The Weeknd, but Gomez just set the record straight -- and I appreciate the direct honesty.

It was probably a given that after the former Disney Channel star’s song conveyed her desire to have more fun as a single woman, rumors would swirl about her previous relationships serving as inspiration for the lyrics. A number of sources stirred the pot when it came to the speculation, with many naming the Idol star as being a possible influence for the track. The singer put an end to the chatter by responding to HollywoodLife’s Instagram post that suggested “Single Soon” was about The Weeknd. She simply said:

Couldn’t be more false.

Well, I guess that settles it. I love how direct the “Come & Get It” singer was about the chatter, not letting anyone take away from her intended narrative. The song seem to be more about her independence, anyway, so the actual relationship it refers to doesn’t really matter in context of the music. However, this didn’t stop listeners from analyzing the lyrics, especially making note of one line in the song that says “And the weekend's almost here.” Based on her direct opposition to the notion of the track being about her famous ex, it’s safe to assume she was just referring to the actual end of the week.

Selena Gomez was in a relationship with The Weeknd, who’s real name is Abel Tesfaye, from January 2017 to October 2017. They publicly attended the Met Gala together that year as well as other public red carpet events. While their romance was short-lived, this hasn’t stopped the public from creating their own theories about how they may have inspired each other’s art. It seems Gomez has definitely moved, though, and appears to be enjoying the single life with besties like Taylor Swift and focusing on her creative endeavors.

The release of “Single Soon” suggests even more music may be on the way from the Spring Breakers actress. While she has been incredibly active in other ways, a new album is a long time coming. The song could indicate an up-beat pop tone for future releases, and I personally can’t wait to see what's in store. The “Hands to Myself” singer has constantly been embedded in online drama and the seemingly never-ending rumor mill surrounding her past relationships. However, she's apparently stayed true to who she is and stood up for herself in the face of negativity. I just love that she defender herself here and am hoping she continues to do so as she continues to navigate her life and career.

You can check out Selena Gomez’s latest song, “Single Soon” which is currently available on Spotify and Apple Music. Fans can also see her reprise her Golden Globe-nominated role on Only Murders in the Building, which just began its third season using a Hulu subscription.