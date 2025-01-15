Selena Gomez Admits It Was Only Jokes In The Building After She Told Her Co-Stars About Her Engagement: 'Marty Wasn't Very Happy'

The past month has been a whirlwind for Selena Gomez. The billionaire entrepreneur was nominated in both TV and movie categories at the Golden Globes, with her wild Netflix musical drama Emilia Pérez controversially earning four wins in major categories. However, that’s not even the most exciting news for the Hotel Transylvania actress. Boyfriend Benny Blanco recently proposed to the Disney alum, and her Only Murders In the Building co-stars had some words for the lovebirds.

Anyone who is a fan of Only Murders knows that the banter and caring bond between Mabel (Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) is part of the reason why the show is so successful. As it happens, the chemistry and relationship between the three stars translates to real life too. To that point, the Selena + Chef host discussed her engagement and work on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , and the late night host was very curious as to whether Blanco had asked her “TV dads” for their permission first, to which Gomez replied:

He didn’t, but I have a feeling Marty wasn’t very happy about that.

Some people might find that a strange concept, asking your girlfriend’s co-stars for her hand in marriage. But the Only Murders trio have become extremely close over their four seasons together, with the veteran comedians immediately taking the Wizards of Waverly Place actress under their wing .

It’s only natural they would be extremely happy for the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress, so Kimmel seemed surprised when she said Short was a bit miffed. However, she quickly cleared that up, saying that the Santa Clause 3 actor was making light fun, as always:

No, he just gave us a little bit of, you know, jokes here and there.

In reality, of course, he was very supportive. The cast has yet to start filming Season 5 of Only Murders , so the Golden Globes might have been the first time Gomez’s work pals had seen her since the engagement, and they could not get enough of her gorgeous ring . A video caught by someone sitting behind the pair showed the older actor playing with the ring on Gomez’s finger. Kimmel made a joke about the comedian appraising the ring, but really, no one besides Martin Short himself ever knows what he’s up to.

As for her other Only Murders mentor and friend, the “Hands to Myself” singer said that Steve Martin also sent his congratulations, but in the form of an email to her assistant. I have to say, it kind of checks out, in an amusing way. The late night TV host brought up the fact that he probably didn’t know it wasn’t going straight to Gomez, and not to contribute to the stereotype about older people and technology, but it’s probably true.

I can't wait to see these three TV besties reunited for a new murder mystery alongside whichever A-list guest stars they pull for this upcoming season. More importantly, I can't wait to see the cute, heartwarming pictures they take at Gomez's wedding.