Which 'Gooey' Stranger Things Cast Members Does Millie Bobby Brown Trust To Babysit?

Stranger Things' final season is finally premiering amid the 2025 TV schedule, but that's not the most biggest development in Millie Bobby Brown's life as of late. She and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, adopted a child and, while she's long dreamed of being a young mother, there are occasional times when parents need a break. That said, which of the Stranger Things cast members would she trust to watch her kid?

Brown was humorously put on the spot by ET during the Stranger Things Season 5 red carpet premiere, where the cast and crew celebrated the show's final season. Let's say the Eleven actress wants to go out with her hubby or spend a quiet night at home to watch the opening episodes with a Netflix subscription this month. Who would she call to look after her kiddo? Here's what she had to say about her co-stars:

Sadie is very, very maternal, very maternal. But Noah’s [the] godfather, so — I trust all of them, to be honest. They all turn into the most gooey, soft versions of themselves when their baby voice comes out when they’re around her, so it’s amazing.

Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp were name-checked quickly but, ultimately, Millie Bobby Brown gave a thumbs-up to all her co-stars and said they're all warm to her little daughter. The mere thought of some cast members -- like Gaten Matarazzo or Caleb McLaughlin gushing over Brown's baby girl is just too adorable. Honestly, it's good to know the Stranger Things cast gets a green flag in terms of babysitting.

I also can't help but note the actress referring to her castmates as "gooey," because that's such a wild way to describe anyone. It's more of a descriptor I'd save for a fresh chocolate chip cookie. However, I guess that's just the best way to sum up how Finn Wolfhard or others are around Brown's child.

While Millie Bobby Brown is juggling being a new mom in real life, Stranger Things' Eleven is preparing for the fight of her life against Vecna and all other creatures lurking in the Upside Down. It's clear from the Season 5 trailer that she's put in some work to upgrade her telekinetic abilities, with the Duffer brothers likening it to the powers Jedi have in Star Wars.

The end of the journey seems to be exciting for Brown, who admitted in another interview that playing Eleven for so long was driving her insane during the filming of the final season. I'd imagine that many of her co-stars can relate to that, given the series has been airing for a decade. For some of these younger stars, that's like half of their lives. Considering that, it's surreal to think that Brown has become a married woman and mother since the show began. Still, it's been sweet to see her and her co-stars grow up and reach the point that babysitting options for one of their kids is now a valid piece of discussion.

The first volume of Stranger Things Season 5 premieres on November 26th. Volume II is set to arrive on Christmas Day, while the series finale debuts on December 31.