Would Millie Bobby Brown Want Her Child Becoming An Actor In Hollywood? What She Said Before She And Jake Bongiovi Welcomed Their Little One

When talking about Millie Bobby Brown’s success, it’s an indisputable fact that Stranger Things launched her career. Because of that, she may be one of the most recognizable child stars who’s continued to act. Despite that, it's hard not to wonder how would she feel about one of her own future children entering the field. Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi revealed they adopted their first child, over the summer and, before that, the A-lister is weighing in on the prospect of that little one eventually following in her footsteps.

While talking with Pedestrian TV, Brown shared an insight -- ahead of adopting her baby girl -- into how she’d react if one of her future kids wanted to explore acting. Based on the Instagram clip, Brown would take a cerebral approach to the situation and take a cue from her own parents:

I would do exactly what my parents did to me, which was just encouraged me to be myself, and if that’s something that I wanted to explore doing I would support them but protect them in the way my parents protected me.

I love to see a supportive and intentional family in the entertainment business. All in all, it seems like MBB has no issue with any of her children getting into show business should they desire that. Considering Brown has long hinted at wanting to be a young mom, I’m not surprised she had such a thoughtful answer for this question. Regardless of where Brown and Bongiovi’s child ends up, it sound like they’ll have all the love and support anyone could hope for.

For Millie Bobby Brown, this is quite a mature and grounded perspective to have, considering she not only grew up in front of the camera but reached massive levels of fame as the lead of one of Netflix’s best shows. The intentionality behind Brown's words really reflects her parent’s guidance throughout her career, and that wasn’t all. The Damsel star then shared more about not just helping her child beyond any kind of show business aspirations:

So yeah, I always encourage. You know any young person to achieve their dreams and if I can help in any way I absolutely will.

Many who've used a Netflix subscription to watch Brown's performance as Eleven on Stranger Things may feel their own kind of connection to her, despite not even knowing her. That could in great part be not only because of her work but because of how candid she is about certain aspects of her life. Honestly, the part of me that has the parasocial bond loves her even more for these parental-based sentiments. It’s all screaming A+ role model for the next generation (whether related to the star or not), and I’m so here for it.

While this interview pre-dates Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopting their little one, it's likely that the viewpoint she shared still stands. I'm excited for this growing family, and I'm definitely curious as to whether one of Bongiovi or Brown's children decides to become an actor (or even a musician for that matter, given their grandfather is Jon Bon Jovi).

Fans can see Brown when Stranger Things Season 5 debuts its first volume on November 26 amid the 2025 Netflix schedule.