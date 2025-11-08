Hilary Duff Shares What She Thinks Happened To Lizzie McGuire And Gordo After The Movie, And This Makes Sense To Me

Lizzie McGuire fans were pumped when it was announced that Hilary Duff would star in a revival for Disney+. Unfortunately, the streamer canceled it due to execs wanting a more kid-friendly tone and the creative team feeling differently While fans never got the chance to see 30-year-old Lizzie, Duff is now shares what she thinks became of her character and Gordo following the events of The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Fans may have strong feels about the actress' theory, but her viewpoint is understandable in my eyes.

Throughout the duration of Lizzie McGuire, David "Gordo" Gordon harbored a crush on longtime friend Lizzie, and it really began to come to a head during the final season. By the end of The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which takes place after the show's finale, Lizzie surprises Gordo with a kiss. With that, we were left to wonder whether the two had officially become a couple. While speaking on Therapuss with Jake Shane, Hilary Duff weighed in on what could've happened for the pair next:

I don't think they had a thing post, I think they had maybe an almost-thing post. Another swing at it that didn't... devastating right?

That's not entirely devastating as far as I'm concerned. Don’t get me wrong, I was a big Lizzie and Gordo shipper when I was a kid watching Lizzie McGuire. However, elements from the Disney show hit differently as an adult and, since then, I've also developed a desire to see more platonic friendships that stay platonic. Honestly, at this point, it feels like the trope of two longtime best friends falling for each other has gotten somewhat old.

Plus, I honestly don’t even know if Gordo would would be the right match for Lizzie long term. Sure, he's a nice guy but, in some ways, his somewhat reserved personality really counters Lizzie's more direct demeanor. Like Hilary Duff said, maybe they tried to date in high school and, from there, I could see them realizing they're better off being friends.

So that begs one question: who does Lizzie McGuire end up with? Well, Duff name-dropped another notable character:

In my mind, I like to think she had a thing with Ethan Craft, finally.

Oh, not Ethan Craft! While I can understand Lizzie's crush on Ethan, who was considered the cutest guy in school, he wouldn’t have been right for Lizzie. She once tried to pretend to be Ethan’s type so he could be her date to the Sadie Hawkins dance, but Ethan said he just saw her as a friend.

As kind and well meaning as Ethan was, he wasn't depicted as the brightest character. While Craft could certainly change with age, I just don't see him and Lizzie having a lot in common. Still, I think Ethan would have made a good friend to Lizzie had they had met up as adults, since he always cared about her as a person. Ultimately, I think he’s better off with someone like Kate Sanders.

Of course, Hilary Duff's take on Lizzie's future isn't the gospel truth, and franchise devotees can still write their fan faction. Duff also seems open to reteaming with Disney+ for another revival attempt and, if that happens, I'd love to learn about Lizzie's love life. This is just my personal dream right now, of course, but I not only hope it happens but that the producers would keep Lizzie and Gordo as friends as theorized by Duff.

