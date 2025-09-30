Pad Thai, Bare Feet, And The Sweetest Coupon Book: Insider Reveals BTS Details From Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Wedding

Planning a wedding can be stressful, which is why when it’s your special day it is of the utmost importance to make sure the occasion involves what you want as much as possible. Luckily for Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco, it sounds like they were able to pull out all the stops and make sure they had some cool things planned for their recent wedding weekend, and an insider just dropped some details for the rest of us to enjoy.

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Wedding Weekend Included Thai Food And Lots Of Bare Feet

When people decide to get married in front of their friends and family, the main goal (aside from the actual nuptials) tends to be having fun, and the weekend of the September 27 wedding of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had plenty of time for the 2025 TV schedule star and her musical collaborator beau to do just that. While some info about the wedding weekend was leaked back in July, the sweet celeb couple was able to keep the event pretty low-key, despite the guest list including stars like Gomez’s bestie Taylor Swift, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd and others.

An insider opened up to Us Weekly about the festivities, which included about 170 guests total (with Swift mostly hidden by umbrellas as she disembarked her airplane and arriving for the weekend sans fiancé Travis Kelce) and ran from Friday night to the wee hours of Sunday morning. Their rehearsal dinner on that first night was a formal, sit-down affair, and is said to have taken place under a large tent at Santa Barbara, California’s Hope Ranch.

Apparently, the couple had some early dates at a Thai restaurant because they both “love” the cuisine, and the source noted that the “much smaller, intimate group” in attendance was treated to such catered food, which featured their beloved dish, pad Thai.

The wedding ceremony itself was said to have been planned exclusively by Blanco, who’s previously opened up about how “listening” and “paying attention” to your partner is his top tip for men in romantic relationships. As the source noted:

He is very into design and loved doing it. They had rugs and carpet everywhere because Benny does not like to wear shoes.

There were also couches in velvet “everywhere” for the “very eclectic” decor, with Gomez and Blanco being seen barefoot for much of the event. This reportedly continued at the reception, which saw the twosome perform a barefoot, choreographed first dance which had moments from well-known routines seen in Grease and Dirty Dancing. On top of that, many of the guests got in on the bare foot fun as they did the Jewish hora dance:

Everyone was dancing barefoot, having the best time. The wedding was pretty simple and not your typical ‘celebrity’ lavish wedding. They both just wanted to dance and have fun, and you could feel so much love from them.

The Ceremony Included A Special Nod To Selena Gomez’s Sister

Someone who is very special to Gomez is her little sister, Gracie, who’s 12. And, Blanco made sure she was included in a sweet way during his wedding vows at the ceremony. He handed her a coupon book good for “whatever she needs,” with the source adding:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If she needed something from them like a day to hang out or a shopping spree, Gracie could use a coupon with them for whatever she needed. It was very sweet, and everyone was crying over that too.

If nothing else, it sounds like Gomez and Blanco had the wedding weekend of their dreams, and here’s hoping it’s the beginning of a lifetime of happiness for the couple.