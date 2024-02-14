Another Saturday Night Live Vet Is Heading To Only Murders In The Building Season 4, And I Think She's Perfect

Only Murders in the Building has done it again! Their guest and recurring star game has always been top tier, however, this latest addition is next level. Now that we know OMITB is getting out of New York and the building, it opens the door for so many new folks to join the cast, including Saturday Night Live legend Molly Shannon!

As Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building gets to work, Deadline reported the first major casting news, revealing Shannon’s involvement in the show. According to the article, she will “play a high-powered LA businesswoman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in NY.” So, it sounds like she’ll become very invested in Sazz’s murder, and will be involved with both the Los Angeles and New York storylines.

To recap, in the shocking Season 3 finale of OMITB , Charles’ (Steve Martin) stunt double Sazz (Jane Lynch) got murdered. She was from LA, plus multiple loose ends are pulling our trio west – like Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) love interest Tobert (Jesse Williams) moving there and Oliver’s (Martin Short) love interest Loretta (Meryl Streep) heading that way to act. So, everyone in this story has an interest in going to the City of Angels, and while they’re there it’s looking like they’ll bump into Shannon’s character.

Then when they make their way back to the Arconia in New York City, it sounds like she’ll be right alongside them, and I can’t wait. Now, it’s just a matter of time before we find out if Molly Shannon’s character will be on our OMITB suspect list or if she’ll be of service to our leading trio.

Considering the Hulu comedy's guest star track record – Jane Lynch, Nathan Lane, Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd and oh so many more – it’s not shocking that they landed another comedy legend for Season 4. Also, while Only Murders has many theater vets , Shannon will be one more Saturday Night Live star added to this elite ensemble that is led by former SNL cast member Martin Short and beloved host Steve Martin and regularly features the sketch comedy show’s former head writer and star Tina Fey.

Personally, I hope we get to see Molly Shannon’s physical and over-the-top comedy style we adored on SNL in Only Murders. This show is filled with eccentric and goofy characters, and she’s the ideal addition to the show. I feel like having some Mary Katherine Gallagher or Sally O’Malley energy in this comedy that’s considered one of Hulu’s best shows would be fabulous.

On top of her beloved SNL run, Shannon is also known for her acclaimed roles in The Other Two and Other People. She was also part of The White Lotus during Season 1, which is a coveted show to get on these days. Honestly, the only rotating cast that can match the esteem of The White Lotus is Only Murders in the Building, which speaks to Shannon’s talents.