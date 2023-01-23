Selena Gomez Said She Was Single. Then She Was Seen Holding Hands On Date Night

Many famous people have admitted to there being several annoying facets of celebrity, but I bet a lot of them would likely say that one of the biggest irritations that come from being well known is having strangers constantly talking about whether or not you're dating and who you might be doing it with. Now, after Only Murders in the Building cast member Selena Gomez said she was single, she was spotted holding hands with someone while out on a date night.

Who Was Selena Gomez Seen Holding Hands With?

It was just a few days ago that the former “Disney kid” took to her Instagram stories (via Complex ), in a post that’s since been deleted, and proclaimed “I like being alone too much,” adding “#iamsingle” to wrap the post. However, according to Page Six , over the weekend she appeared to have a nice date night, and was seen holding hands with The Chainsmokers Drew Taggart.

The pair were photographed heading into Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in the Soho neighborhood in New York City, and were seen holding hands. This wasn’t long after the Grammy-winning DJ/producer and the “Same Old Love” singer were also seen enjoying some bowling together at the Brooklyn spot, The Gutter, where sources told the outlet they’d been “making out like teenagers” and didn’t appear to care who noticed their public displays of affection.

Taggart was most recently linked with Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, model Eve, but Us Weekly reported that that relationship came to an amicable end at some point before he began hanging out with the Saturday Night Live Season 47 host , who joked in her opening monologue that one of the reasons she took the gig was because “I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance.”

While the actress/singer has been very open over the course of the past several years about her mental and physical health struggles, including the SNL star she named her new kidney after and filming the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me , she hasn’t been very public about her dating life in quite a while (though she is last said to have dated The Weeknd for about 10 months in 2017). Much of that is likely due to how public the ups and downs of her romance with superstar Justin Bieber were, as the two dated on and off from 2011 until March of 2018.

Fans of both singers followed their courtship closely, and were devastated when they officially called it quits for real, with many still being convinced that the breakup was caused by some dishonesty on his part, as they think he began a romance with his now wife before they broke up. This had led to repeated verbal attacks on the model and comparisons between Hailey Bieber and Gomez , to the point where Rare Beauty’s founder seemed to ask her fans to stop trolling her as recently as September 2022.

It’s worth noting that the body positivity champion, who refuses to “suck it in” when it comes to her belly, could still very well be totally single. Don’t we all realize that going on a few (or even a lot) of dates with one person doesn’t necessarily mean that one is now in a committed, monogamous relationship with that person? Rumors seem to indicate that while they really like each other, they’ve only just begun dating, so it’s probably too early for either of them to declare themselves off the market (I just realized what an icky and antiquated term that is. Ew.) publicly or privately.