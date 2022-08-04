Only Murders’ Selena Gomez Is Living Her Best Vacation Life In New Swimsuit Video, Won’t ‘Suck It In’

Summer, as we all know, tends to be a time when most people decide to get an extended period of rest and relaxation by attempting to leave all their worries behind when they head for a much needed vacation. Celebrities are no different, as they also spend some of their summer months in spas, by pools, and near oceans. Pop star and Only Murders in the Building sensation Selena Gomez is one of the celebs enjoying the waning days of the season, and she’s shown fans a glimpse of her best vacation life in a swimsuit video where she declares she won’t “suck it in.”

What Did Selena Gomez’s Swimsuit Video Show?

It’s quite common to see celebrities like Kim Kardashian show off their adventure-primed bikini bodies , or those like Lizzo celebrating “ass crack summer” , but Britney Spears’ (who’s been known to hit the high seas in a bikini) good buddy, Selena Gomez recently took a slightly different approach to celebrating her body, by posting a TikTok video of herself in a swimsuit, where she shows her support for being one’s authentic self and not trying to feign perfection by sucking one’s stomach in. Observe:

LOVE IT! As you can see, Gomez, who may well also be celebrating the Season 3 renewal of Only Murders in the Building , is clad in a lovely patterned swimsuit as she reclines (my brain is telling me she’s on a super fancy yacht, but we don’t know that that’s true) and lip syncs to the audio from another TikTok video , where a woman declares that she's “not sucking shit in” because “real stomachs is comin’ the fuck back.” And let us all say AMEN, people of Earth!

As far as I’m concerned, real stomachs never went out of style, but it can be very hard to remember that when the most common beauty standards seem to dictate that one’s belly is only appropriate/appealing when it’s either flat, concave, or packed with visible musculature. It’s good to see that Gomez is fully on the don’t-suck-it-in train, but that’s no real surprise, considering how the star has spoken out in the past about how our collective “obsession with physical perfection” traps many people (women especially) in a cycle of “self-hatred.”

Gomez, of course, isn’t the only celebrity to talk about loving yourself as you already are, as folks like model Ashley Graham had her body positivity challenge go viral , and actor Jonah Hill expressed his body love feelings with a shirtless tattoo post .