Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Responds To The Rumors About Her Dating A Marvel Star

Netflix's Selling Sunset has led to frequent speculation that the co-worker drama is manufactured (an old chestnut, to be sure), as well as Reddit-fueled rumors of Christine Quinn faking her pregnancy on-screen. Main cast member Chrishell Stause has in fact made bold claims herself lately, such as that Ellen DeGeneres allegedly stopped her from being the Bachelorette in 2008. More recently, though, there have been whispers that Stause is secretly dating a certain Marvel star – and she’s setting the record straight on that account.

The hoopla first started after Chrishell Stause was seen flirting with actor Simu Liu (of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame) on Selling Sunset in Season 4. She was technically only finding his dream home for him at the time, but fans have long believed that there was a definite vibe going on there. The Netflix alum was asked about an update on the potential romance by one fan on Watch What Happens Live, given Stause’s recent breakup with Jason Oppenheim. Stause shared that she gets asked about Liu “a lot” but that he’s really “just a friend.” Andy Cohen chimed in, asking, “Friend with benefits?” To which Stause responded,

No, I promise! Though no one ever believes me, but no. He’s so lovely. He’s amazing. I don’t think he’s public with his whole situation but he’s just a friend.

And by “situation,” Andy Cohen prompted Chrishell Stause to clarify that she meant Simu Liu’s dating life. The Marvel alum has successfully kept a low-profile on that front and hasn’t been linked to anyone else beside Stause as of yet. Although, his notorious Shang-Chi abs and new blonde look are regularly on display for interested parties on Instagram.

So, that’s that on Chrishell Stause and Simu Liu. But questions continue to linger regarding Chrishell Stause and her boss at the Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim, who she dated for the majority of 2021. The teaser for Season 5 of Selling Sunset hinted that their relationship would come to light amongst the cast, but the supposed tension that ignited afterward is seemingly moot now that they’ve gone their separate ways. Amidst promoting her new memoir, Stause has dished about her ex ahead of the new season, even going so far as to say how proud she is of how it ended for them.

The Netflix star has also spilled the tea on her ex-husband, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, in the new tell-all book. (His divorce text apparently almost stopped Chrishell Stause from continuing to film Selling Sunset in 2019.) On WWHL, Andy Cohen (ever the intel opportunist) learned that Stause refuses to watch This Is Us since the divorce. Ouch.

Obviously, that ship has most definitely and thoroughly sailed. But like many fans, I’m still holding out for the Selling Sunset/Marvel ultimate romance mash-up anyway. For now, check out the more standard (and scripted) entanglements in Marvel’s upcoming movies or other shows to binge on Netflix.