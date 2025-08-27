Seth Rogen's Platonic Has Avoided A Classic Sitcom Trope, And I Hope It Continues To

Platonic is one of the best shows you can watch with an Apple TV+ subscription. The second season of the comedy series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as two estranged friends who reconnect after life gets in the way, which premiered a few weeks ago on the 2025 TV schedule, is outrageously relatable for millennials, and I just can’t get enough. One of the main reasons I love this show so much is that it’s avoided a classic sitcom trope so far.

So many of the best sitcoms from over the years have had the main characters hook up and make a mess of everything they’ve built, but that hasn’t happened in this Apple TV+ original series, and I really hope that remains the case moving forward.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

I Feared Will And Sylvia Would Hook Up, But It Hasn't Happened (And I Hope It Doesn't)

When my wife and I first started watching Platonic back in 2023, I was convinced that Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and Will (Seth Rogen) would hook up at some point and make a mess of their lives. Sylvia has a great thing going with her husband, Charlie (Luke Macfarlane), but Will jumps from girl to girl, and I was afraid that between one of those flings, the two old college friends would get hot and heavy. That hasn’t happened, and I hope co-creators Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller don’t let it happen.

So far in Platonic Season 2, Sylvia’s marriage is better than ever, while Will’s engagement to Jenna (Rachel Rosenbloom) is all but over, but I honestly don’t think that these two will ever be anything other than friends, and that’s awesome.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Honestly, It's Refreshing To Have A Comedy Series Avoid The 'Will They? Won't They' Dynamic

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good “Will they? Won’t they” dynamic in a sitcom. Hell, so many shows have done this really well over the years, and some of Platonic’s contemporaries continue to pull this off effectively. However, it’s so refreshing to have a show completely avoid that dynamic as the story progresses.

Instead of having a show about some odd sexual tension between the two leads, Platonic is a comedy series that illustrates how members of the opposite sex can be friends without hooking up. Sure, this goes against what When Harry Met Sally taught us years ago, but instead of a great rom-com, we have a great comedy about friendship and how difficult it is as you get older.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

It Sounds Like Seth Rogen And Co-Creator Francesca Delbanco Have No Intention Of Going There

It sounds like Seth Rogen and other members of the Platonic creative team have no plans for Sylvia and Will to have sex by the time the show is over, and all I can say is Yes! During an August 2025 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Primetime Emmy nominee poked fun at Friends for setting a precedent for characters of the opposite sex hooking up, an idea he seemed to dismiss for his show. Good, because a show about two people going through a midlife crisis is complicated enough without it.

Similarly, co-creator Francesca Delbanco told Deadline earlier in the year that there is “no tension about 'Will they or won’t they?’” and that “they’re just buddies.” This is something Delbanco said was important to represent for the show, and she’s totally right.

I hope I’m not wrong, and I hope Will and Sylvia remain friends and nothing more as the show goes on. New episodes of Platonic premiere on Wednesday nights on Apple TV+.