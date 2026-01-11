Sydney Sweeney’s Tight Little Black Dress Had A Fun Silhouette Ahead Of The Golden Globes

We are full in the throes of awards season now, with the 2026 Golden Globes nominations already out and the Oscars coming down the pipeline rapidly. This means I’ve seen a lot of corset gowns (from celebs like JLo), voluptuous gowns (from the likes of Zoë Saldaña), and even sheer gowns (from celebs like Rachel Zegler) in recent weeks. So, I was pleasantly surprised when Sydney Sweeney showed up to a pre-awards event not in a gown but in a tight LBD. Short and tight is simply a refreshing change of pace!

Sweeney was on hand at the Pre-Golden Globes party this weekend in Beverly Hills. She wasn’t the only major Actors-On-Actors name on hand as Dwayne Johnson, One Battle After Another’s Teyana Taylor, Adam Sandler, Kumail Nanjiana, Kate Hudson and more were on hand to celebrate, but her eye-catching one-shouldered LBD definitely had my attention.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Apparently, tuna tartare cones and mini grilled cheeses were passed out at the event (per Variety ), but I’m not sure how much Ms. Sweeney was chomping down given how tight that dress looks. Still, the silhouette is so cool. Instead of the traditional one-strap look, one side of the dress has a cap sleeve while her other shoulder is bare.

Sydney Sweeney also showed off her svelte figure in a separate post months after going straight from her awards contender Christy to her box office hit The Housemaid. She’d reportedly gained 35 pounds for the former role and told CinemaBlend she had only 7 weeks to lose the weight before her movie with Amanda Seyfried started filming.

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

A short while later, you can hardly tell how much muscle and body fat she’d packed on in order to believably play Christy Martin. Though that hasn’t stopped some trolls from calling her out on how she looks online .

With the Golden Globes nominations already in and those specific awards tonight, I’m fully expecting a lot of full-length gowns to be flashing on my computer screen tomorrow. It won’t stop there, as plenty of awards ceremonies are coming down the pipeline before you can watch the Oscars hit the 2026 TV schedule on Sunday, March 15th.