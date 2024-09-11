10 Shows Like Bad Monkey And How To Watch Them

Based on the novel by Carl Hiaasen, Bad Monkey is a new Apple TV+ original TV show starring Vince Vaughn as former detective Andrew Yancy. Now working as a restaurant inspector in Miami, he gets a second chance at real investigation work when he is asked to find the origin of a severed arm found by a tourist.

Developed by Scrubs and Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence, the new 2024 TV show is being hailed as a morbidly funny crime thriller, made even funnier with Vaughn's improvisational skills. If the series has you laughing and on the edge of your seat and you are looking to find more shows like Bad Monkey to watch on streaming, you have come to the right place.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Florida Man (2023)

A former cop (played by Édgar Ramirez) is thrown into a tailspin when he is asked to return home to the Sunshine State and look for a mob boss’ missing girlfriend (played by Abbey Lee).

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Bad Monkey: Ramirez leads the Florida Man cast as a disgraced detective on an assignment in Florida that proves hazardous in creator Donald Todd's series that became available with a Netflix subscription roughly a year before Bad Monkey premiered.

Stream Florida Man on Netflix.

(Image credit: USA)

Burn Notice (2007-2013)

After suddenly losing his job, a skilled secret agent (played by Jeffrey Donovan) is relocated to his hometown where he works as a private investigator for the time.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Bad Monkey: Created by Matt Nix and also one of the best Bruce Campbell TV shows, Burn Notice is yet another funny crime drama set in Miami that, instead of a former cop, follows a former international spy using his expertise on odd jobs.

Stream Burn Notice on Hulu.

Buy Burn Notice on Amazon.

Buy Burn Notice on DVD on Amazon.

(Image credit: BBC)

Death In Paradise (2011-Present)

Successful, London-based detective inspector Richard Poole (Ben Miller) is sent to a more tropical location to solve a slain cop's murder and ends up becoming his replacement.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Bad Monkey: Creator Robert Thorogood's long-running British series, Death in Paradise, is another great example of a funny mystery series set in a paradisical location (in this case, the Caribbean island of Saint Marie).

Stream Death in Paradise on Britbox through Amazon.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Resort (2022)

While celebrating their wedding anniversary, Emma (Cristin Milioti) and Noah (William Jackson Harper) stumble upon a clue in a 15-year missing persons case.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Bad Monkey: Creator Andy Siara's Peacock original is yet another funny mystery set in a place like paradise (in this case, the Mayan Riviera) despite not being told from an actual (or former) cop's perspective and, as revealed in the Resort ending, has some more bizarre twists than Bad Monkey boasts.

Stream The Resort on Peacock.

(Image credit: James Dittiger/Hulu)

Death And Other Details (2024)

Renowned detective Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin) and his protégé, Imogene (Violett Beane), are tasked with uncovering the secret behind a passenger's death on a cruise ship.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Bad Monkey: From creators Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss, one of the best Hulu original TV shows, Death and Other Details, is a cheeky, amusing whodunnit that is also set in paradise (here it's a luxury Mediterranean cruise liner).

Stream Death and Other Details on Hulu.

(Image credit: HBO)

The White Lotus (2021-Present)

An inside look at the secretive lives of guests at a luxurious vacation resort.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Bad Monkey: Creator Mike White's acclaimed, Emmy-winning HBO original series is another dramedy set in an idyllic location (a resort chain in Maui, Sicily, and Thailand in the upcoming White Lotus Season 3) featuring a stellar cast and an aura of danger and mystery.

Stream The White Lotus on Max.

Buy The White Lotus on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bodkin (2024)

A trio of true crime podcasters (played by Siobhán Cullen, Will Forte, and Robyn Cara) uncover more than they bargained for about a small Irish town while investigating the case of three missing people.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Bad Monkey: While not necessarily set in a heavenly place (unless you fancy rural Ireland), Jez Scharf's Bodkin is similar to Bad Monkey in the sense that it is a bizarre dark comedy mystery series starring a beloved American comedy actor in a lead role.



Stream Bodkin on Netflix.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Poker Face (2023-Present)

After she is forced to go on the run, Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) finds herself using her uncanny ability to detect dishonesty to solve murders she happens to stumble upon.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Bad Monkey: Creator Rian Johnson's Poker Face, which has Season 2 in the works, is a funny mystery series that takes place in a variety of locations where our wisecracking protagonist finds herself facing danger each time.

Stream Poker Face on Peacock.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Search Party (2016-2022)

A young woman's (played by Alia Shawkat) amateur investigation into her college friend's disappearance ends up getting her and her friends into a heap of trouble.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Bad Monkey: Originally debuting on TBS before becoming available with a Max subscription, Search Party is another funny and deeply twisted mystery series that also features Bad Monkey cast member Meredith Hagner in the memorable role of Portia.

Stream Search Party on Max.

(Image credit: HBO)

True Detective (2014-Present)

A collection of dark stories recalling harrowing cases from the perspective of the cops investigating them.

Why it is a great show to watch if you are a fan of Bad Monkey: While wildly different in tone, Nic Pizzolatto and Issa López's acclaimed HBO drama, True Detective, is a seasonal anthology of captivating, twisted mystery stories with talented stars (including Vince Vaughn in Season 2).

Stream True Detective on Max.

Buy True Detective on Amazon.

