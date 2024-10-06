9 Shows Like Gilmore Girls And How To Watch Them

Watching Gilmore Girls on Netflix (one of the best streaming services to subscribe to) is a perfect way to spend the fall season, especially if you are not into horror TV shows on Netflix or elsewhere. Of course, if you have already watched creator Amy Sherman-Palladino's dramedy – which originally ran from 2000 to 2007 – enough times to recite the rapid-fire dialogue from memory, you could use your Netflix subscription to check out the four-part revival series, 2016's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, if you have not already.

Then again, you might be seeking a trip beyond Stars Hollow, Connecticut, this time, but with a series that still bears the same themes of non-traditional families, quirky small-town culture and all-around comforting vibes. I might be able to help you find what you are looking for with the following recommendations for shows like Gilmore Girls and a tip on how to stream them.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Parenthood (2010-2015)

'The daily struggles of the extensive Braverman family.

Why it is a great TV show to check out if you are a fan of Gilmore Girls: Lead Gilmore Girls cast member Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai, later joined NBC's Parenthood cast to play another single mother named Sarah Braverman on yet another comforting dramedy dealing with the joys and pains of family.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia (2021-Present)

Fifteen-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) has a complicated relationship, to say the least, with her 30-year-old mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey).

Why it is a great TV show to check out if you are a fan of Gilmore Girls: Creator Sarah Lampert's hit Netflix series, Ginny & Georgia (which has a Season 3 coming in 2025), immediately earned comparisons to Gilmore Girls as another dramedy about a young single mother and her teenage daughter, but would prove to be a far darker take on the topic.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Felicity (1998-2002)

A high school graduate (played by Emmy nominee Keri Russell) changes her college destination in an effort to pursue her longtime crush (played by Scott Speedman).

Why it is a great TV show to check out if you are a fan of Gilmore Girls: From creators J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, Felicity is another popular dramedy from the late '90, early 2000s WB era with some similar themes the same sort of cozy tone as Gilmore Girls.

(Image credit: The CW)

Hart Of Dixie (2011-2015)

New York-based doctor, Zoe Hart (former The OC cast member Rachel Bilson) suddenly becomes the inheritor of a modest medical practice in Bluebell, Alabama.

Why it is a great TV show to check out if you are a fan of Gilmore Girls: After The WB became The CW, the network aired Hart of Dixie – another dramedy with eccentric small-town locals and the same cozy tone, in part for the fact that the series used many of the same sets as Gilmore Girls.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Virgin River (2019-Present)

Los Angeles-based nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) moves to a remote town in Northern California, which proves to have a life-changing effect on her.

Why it is a great TV show to check out if you are a fan of Gilmore Girls: While creator Sue Tenney's Netflix hit is more in the vein of a soap opera than Gilmore Girls is, Virgin River (which has Season 6 premiering in 2025) is still a perfect destination if you're looking for another show with an eclectic character ensemble in a small town.

(Image credit: CBC/Pop Media Group)

Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

After falling victim to fraud, a wealthy family (played by Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy) is forced to reside in their sole remaining asset: a small town with some quirky people.

Why it is a great TV show to check out if you are a fan of Gilmore Girls: While more overtly and uproariously comedic than Gilmore Girls is, Schitt's Creek (one of the funniest shows on Hulu) is still a perfect destination if you're looking for a series with dialogue-driven, feel-good comedy set in a rural area with eccentric locals.

(Image credit: NBC)

Freaks And Geeks (1999-2000)

The daily struggles of a group of nerdy freshmen and socially outcast upperclassmen in the early 1980s.

Why it is a great TV show to check out if you are a fan of Gilmore Girls: Gilmore Girls is part of an era of television that Freaks and Geeks (a great TV show cancelled after one season) is often credited with pioneering by offering a more honest depiction of teen life from a uniquely funny perspective.

(Image credit: The CW)

Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

A nosy internet blogger keeps tabs on the private lives of a group of wealthy, troubled teens in New York City.

Why it is a great TV show to check out if you are a fan of Gilmore Girls: Creators Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz's scandalous CW hit follows the Gossip Girl cast as they navigate private high school, much like in Gilmore Girls when Rory (Alexis Bledel) goes to Chilton.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023)

A recently divorced Jewish-American woman (played by Rachel Brosnahan) finds a new lease on life after an impromptu stand-up comedy performance inspires her to pursue a new career in the late 1950s.

Why it is a great TV show to check out if you are a fan of Gilmore Girls: For more of Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino's signature style of dialogue-driven comedy, you should definitely check out one of the best comedies on Amazon Prime, the multi-Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

If you're out on the road, feeling lonely and so cold, all you gotta do is stream these TV shows like Gilmore Girls and you should be set.