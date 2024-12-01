Sign Up To Paramount Plus’ 67 % Off Black Friday Deal And Watch These 4 Cozy Sitcoms For Fall

With winter just around the corner, and the nights getting darker – the weather colder and the evenings cozier – ‘tis the season for lounge pants and binge watching. Partner it with Paramount Plus' Black Friday deal and a favorite sitcom, and you're onto a winner.

Some of the biggest streamers are offering up their Black Friday streaming deals and Paramount Plus’ is not one to be missed. Offering a highly tempting 67% off, the streamer has a huge library, including some of the very best comedy shows out there.

Here we outline our pick of the absolute best cozy sitcoms that you can stream on Paramount Plus using their Black Friday deal, arguably one of the best Black Friday entertainment deals live in 2024.

Cheers

The bar “where everybody knows your name” is a great place to start for some cozy comedy viewing this fall. The eponymous bar, run by ex-baseball star Sam Malone (Ted Danson) is awash with colourful characters that, over the course of 11 seasons, start to feel like firm friends. Some of the bar’s bartenders and patrons come and go over the years, but you’ll get to hang out with the likes of sophisticate Diane (Shelly Long), firecracker Carla (Rhea Perlman), occasionally employed accountant Norm (George Wendt), know-it-all mailman Cliff (John Ratzenberger), wide eyed farmboy Woody (Woody Harrelson), aspiring businesswoman Rebecca (Kirstie Alley) and of course, Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer). When time is called at the bar, you won’t want to leave.

Frasier

A spin-off from Cheers, Frasier ran for as long as its predecessor and continued the story of psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane as he returned to his hometown of Seattle to take a job as the host of a radio call-in show. Sharing an apartment with his blue-collar ex-cop father Martin (John Mahoney), and never far away from his neurotic brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), the show follows Frasier’s trials and tribulations in love, his career and his relationship with his family. As quick witted as Cheers with the added plus of Hyde Pierce’s sublime physical comedy, Frasier will have you roaring with laughter through the long Fall evenings. A Paramount Plus subscription will also get you the added benefit of the 2023 Frasier revival series, which is exclusive to the streamer.

Ghosts

Ghosts is about as gentle and cozy as comedy gets – an old country house setting, hilarious misunderstandings, a wonderfully diverse cast of characters and a swelling emotional heart. When Sam (Rose McIver) inherits said house from a distant relative, her and husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) think their dreams have come true. But after an accident leaves Sam with the ability to see ghosts, she realises they have quite the array of unexpected housemates. And it’s this group of giggling ghouls that really bring the show to life, including Viking Thorfin (Devan Chandler Long), Revolution-era Army Captain Issac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Prohibition-era lounge singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock). Expect to laugh, a lot, but don’t be surprised if the show’s occasional musings on lost love, regret and acceptance have you shedding a tear or two. And if you just can’t get enough ghostly goings on, the original, and equally superb, British version can also be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Colin From Accounts

Heading Down Under, Colin From Accounts is an Australian romcom that has become a feel good sensation worldwide. After perpetual singles Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall) are brought together through a car accident and an injured dog (that’s Colin), they gradually begin to let their guard down as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life together. The crackling chemistry between Dyer and Brammall is no surprise – they’re married IRL – but the fact the pair also wrote the show together means it plays directly into their talents, with the whip-smart dialogue rolling off the tongue. It’s great to see Brammall in particular finally getting his flowers after excellent turns in other Aussie comedies The Moodys and No Activity (and its US remake). With two seasons available, Colin From Accounts is perfect fall viewing.

