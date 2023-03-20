Silo TV Show: Premiere Date, Trailer And Other Things We Know About Apple TV’s Wool Adaptation

Over the course of the past few years, the list of great Apple TV+ original series has been populated by tremendous book-to-screen adaptations and sci-fi dramas, and thrillers set in post-apocalyptic worlds. One of the platform’s upcoming programs, Silo, falls into all three categories.

In the very near future, Graham Yost’s streaming adaptation of Hugh Howey’s Wool, the first part of the author’s self-published Silo series, will introduce audiences to a dystopian future in which humans live in huge bunkers deep beneath the surface of a poisoned planet, as well as its vast cast of characters. If this is the first you’re hearing of the upcoming show, worry not, because we are about to break down everything we know about Silo, including its release date, trailer, and everything else you’d care to know.

Though Silo is set in the distant future, you won’t be waiting years to watch the latest offering from Apple TV+. In fact, you won’t have to wait months, but instead weeks, as Silo is set to make its streaming debut on Friday, May 5th. Before you know it, you’ll be exploring a massive bunker, a deadly world, and the secrets and mysteries contained by each.

The Silo Cast Includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins And Rashida Jones

As has been the case with several of Apple TV+’s best shows, the Silo cast is filled with decorated actors from top-to-bottom. Leading things off is Rebecca Ferguson, who will take on the role of the show’s main character, Juliette, just a couple of months before she takes the big screen with the long-awaited Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two . Apple TV+ has also announced that Ferguson will serve as one of the show’s executive producers in addition to her acting duties.

Joining Ferguson on the Silo cast will be Academy Award winner Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Harriet Walter, and Avi Nash, and Rick Gomez, to name off only a portion of the list of talented actors set to appear. Expect to hear more about the cast, and the characters each actor will play, as we get closer to the show’s early May premiere.

The Silo Teaser Trailer Offers A Glimpse Into The Show’s Dystopian Future And Myriad Of Mysteries

In March 2023, Apple TV+ gave the world its first proper glimpse into the world of Silo in the form of a brief teaser trailer that managed to pack in a lot of characters, details, and dynamic shots from the upcoming series. Though the 97-second trailer doesn’t offer a lot of answers as to what will take place in the show’s first season, it does provide a question that will surely shape its narrative: “What if everything you know to be true was one big lie?”

After watching the short burst of footage, which included a look at how the silo holding what’s left of Earth’s population operates and prevents humanity from going extinct as well as some of the faces we’ll presumably come to know over the course of the show, it’s hard not be at least a little intrigued by the dystopian setting and the myriad of mysteries that await deep beneath the surface of the planet.

About The Book And The Story

When Silo premieres in early May, it will tell the story of the last 10,000 people living on Earth, who have long taken shelter in a vast structure a mile beneath the surface of the planet, which protects them from the toxic hellscape, Apple TV+ has revealed. And though the last remnants of humanity have called the silo home for years, no one knows exactly when it was constructed or why it was built in the first place. These questions, as well as several others, will drive Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette on a quest for the truth, no matter what it may expose.

If the show is anything like Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling dystopian trilogy , then it will offer and expansive look at the the vast and mysterious Silo, the inhabitants who use it as the only line of defense of dying and dangerous planet, and those who wish to know the truth behind the lies, no matter what it takes.

Over the years, there have been multiple attempts to adapt Howey’s trilogy, but the Apple TV+ series, Silo, is the first to come to fruition. According to Deadline , the film rights initially were optioned by 20th Century Fox in 2012 with Ridley Scott and Steve Zaillian leading the charge. There was also a TV adaptation in the works at AMC, but those plans fell through as well.

Silo’s First Season Will Consist Of 10 Episodes

The first season of Silo will play out over the course of 10 episodes, though they won’t all be available at once. Apple TV+ has announced that the first two episodes of the new dystopian sci-fi series will premiere on Friday, May 5th, with the remaining eight chapters debuting each week through June 30th.

When Apple TV+ revealed the rollout model, the streaming service also announced that Morten Tyldurn, who previously worked on Defending Jacob, would be sitting behind the director’s chair for the first three episodes, but other filmmakers involved have yet to be revealed.

Throughout his career, Morten has directed movies like The Imitation Game (which earned him an Oscar nomination in 2015 ), Passengers, and Headhunters, to name a few.

The Series Is Written By Justified Creator Graham Yost, Who Also Serves As Showrunner

Graham Yost, who is maybe best known for creating the FX original series Justified, will be the one running things on Silo, serving as both writer and showrunner. The Hollywood screenwriter, who made a name for himself crafting classic ‘90s action movies like Speed and Broken Arrow, has quite a history on the small screen, having written multiple episodes of everything from Band of Brothers and follow-up series The Pacific to The Americans and Sneaky Pete.

Yost will also serve as one of the show’s numerous executive producers alongside Hugh Howey, Morten Tyldurn, Rebecca Ferguson, and multiple others.