Netflix Released The Crown’s First Look At William And Kate, And The Internet Is Actually On Board

Season 6 of The Crown is expected to make its way onto the 2023 TV schedule , and with the news that the final installment of the historical drama would be coming out this year, Netflix also dropped the first photos of the actors playing Prince William and Kate Middleton . The actors, Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, look a lot like William and Kate, respectively, in a lot of ways, and following these pictures, and now, the internet seems to actually on board.

As The Crown and Netflix posted the first images of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, fans of the show took to the comments and shared all their thoughts on the actors who will be taking on the royal roles. Many seem to really be on board with the casting choices, specifically for the actor playing the Duke of Cambridge. Some wrote posts along the lines of this funny comment with over 1,000 likes about the prince on the Instagram announcement:

he looks more like Prince William than Prince William looks like Prince William putrinat

He really does look a lot like Prince William, especially if you look back at photos of the royal family member from the early ‘00s.

Another fan couldn’t get over the resemblance of the two actors compared to the real people they’re playing, and posted comments like:

the casting director needs a raise fr madeehax

For real, the casting director deserves so much credit for this show. Since day one, The Crown cast has been praised as it always hires prestigious as well as up-in-coming actors who really capture the members of the royal family. Along with the stars resembling their characters in various ways, they also have played them well as many of the actors on the show have won major awards for their performances.

Over on Twitter , more fans commented about these first-look photos, and how much the two actors look like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. For example, one tweeted :

Omg! He looks like just the picture of William that we all swooned over before we found out how who he really is stef_j_30

Another fan commented on The Crown’s Twitter post of the photos, writing:

CAN’T WAIT FOR THEM TO EAT THIS SEASON UP evergilmres

Others used emojis to illustrate their amazement when it comes to the actor’s resemblance to the people they are playing. One fan posted :

Wow! Wow! Wow!! They look very similar to the real Prince William and Kate Middleton! 😍😍😍 victoriavartan

However, of all these reactions, my personal favorite came from Aristides911 , who posted a photo of a shocked Oprah in response to the first look:

O wow pic.twitter.com/syY3Cz90xfApril 27, 2023 See more