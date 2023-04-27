Netflix Released The Crown’s First Look At William And Kate, And The Internet Is Actually On Board
The resemblance is wild.
Season 6 of The Crown is expected to make its way onto the 2023 TV schedule, and with the news that the final installment of the historical drama would be coming out this year, Netflix also dropped the first photos of the actors playing Prince William and Kate Middleton. The actors, Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, look a lot like William and Kate, respectively, in a lot of ways, and following these pictures, and now, the internet seems to actually on board.
As The Crown and Netflix posted the first images of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, fans of the show took to the comments and shared all their thoughts on the actors who will be taking on the royal roles. Many seem to really be on board with the casting choices, specifically for the actor playing the Duke of Cambridge. Some wrote posts along the lines of this funny comment with over 1,000 likes about the prince on the Instagram announcement:
He really does look a lot like Prince William, especially if you look back at photos of the royal family member from the early ‘00s.
Another fan couldn’t get over the resemblance of the two actors compared to the real people they’re playing, and posted comments like:
For real, the casting director deserves so much credit for this show. Since day one, The Crown cast has been praised as it always hires prestigious as well as up-in-coming actors who really capture the members of the royal family. Along with the stars resembling their characters in various ways, they also have played them well as many of the actors on the show have won major awards for their performances.
Over on Twitter, more fans commented about these first-look photos, and how much the two actors look like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. For example, one tweeted:
Another fan commented on The Crown’s Twitter post of the photos, writing:
Others used emojis to illustrate their amazement when it comes to the actor’s resemblance to the people they are playing. One fan posted:
However, of all these reactions, my personal favorite came from Aristides911, who posted a photo of a shocked Oprah in response to the first look:
O wow pic.twitter.com/syY3Cz90xfApril 27, 2023
Overall, fans seem to really be on board with these first-look photos, and they are getting excited for the return of one of Netflix’s best shows. While there is currently no release date for The Crown’s final season, we do know that this installment will start to cover some of the royal family’s more modern history, and will likely come out later in 2023. To prepare for the sixth and final season of the Emmy-winning drama, and the entrance of the grown-up versions of the now King Charles’ kids, you can stream Seasons 1 through 5 with a Netflix subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable