Silo's Season 3 And 4 Renewal Gives Me An Idea Of Where Season 2's Finale Might Leave Us (Cliff)Hanging

We’ve always known that Silo was planned with the end in mind, and thankfully the 2025 TV schedule will not be when that moment arrives. As there have been whispers of two more seasons in the works to finish adapting author Hugh Howey’s literary series, that plan has now gotten a huge update with Apple’s recent announcement of Seasons 3 and 4 being greenlit.

With this latest development in mind, and based on what one of the best Apple TV+ shows has delivered in its plot, I have an idea of where Silo’s current 10-episode run just might leave the story cliffhanging.

Silo Seasons 3 And 4 Will Officially End The Series

Apple TV+ has indeed confirmed, through a newly issued press release, that the end is near with Seasons 3 and 4 of Silo. In his part of this big news update, showrunner/creator Graham Yost reinforced that notion with this thoughtful and thankful statement:

With the final two chapters of Silo, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.

It’s bittersweet to know that Silo will come to an end in the next couple of years. But there was always a finite plan at work with Graham Yost and his team, and even when I sat down to talk with him for Season 2, he confirmed that point yet again. So Apple’s new announcement may be a slight bummer, but it means that everything is on track for this final act of Silo.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Mirroring Yost’s thankful nature for all involved in making this program happen, executive producer and star Rebecca Ferguson added her own feelings into the mix. Through the following excerpt, you can see more of that thankful energy at work:

I’ve loved every minute of bringing Juliette to the screen and am immensely proud of what we’ve all created with Silo since the first episode. I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey’s books … I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale.

While we’ve been jumping between Silo’s parallel Season 2 stories in Silo 17 and 18, a picture has started to form in my mind. Now that we’ve gotten the news that Seasons 3 and 4 will bring it all to a grand close, I think I can call how things are going to end in the near future - and the result could be bigger than Silo’s massive Season 1 finale .

(Image credit: Skydance/Apple TV+)

I Think Silo Season 2 Is Going To End With Silo 18’s Revolution Kicking Off

Right from the beginning of Season 1, the message Silo seems to be playing around with is that history is about to repeat itself. With Silo 17’s revolution being shown at the top of the season, and Episode 204 - “The Harmonium’s” shocking death setting things in motion, peace does not look like an option.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So if I were to put money on where Episode 210 - “Into The Fire” will end, it’s with this supposedly promised conflict just starting. Of course, I could be absolutely wrong in my assumption. Let’s not forget how Silo’s pattern of Season 1 cliffhangers has carried over into Season 2, with each installment throwing a new wrench into the system.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Now that there’s two and a half more seasons of such suspense to look forward too, us fans will really need to pace ourselves in how we enjoy what’s to come. Whether you binge the adventures of Silo, or you follow along doggedly with whatever comes next, you can catch it all at the same place as before.