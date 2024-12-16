Silo's Season 3 And 4 Renewal Gives Me An Idea Of Where Season 2's Finale Might Leave Us (Cliff)Hanging
Silo Season 2 has the potential to leave fans waiting like never before.
We’ve always known that Silo was planned with the end in mind, and thankfully the 2025 TV schedule will not be when that moment arrives. As there have been whispers of two more seasons in the works to finish adapting author Hugh Howey’s literary series, that plan has now gotten a huge update with Apple’s recent announcement of Seasons 3 and 4 being greenlit.
With this latest development in mind, and based on what one of the best Apple TV+ shows has delivered in its plot, I have an idea of where Silo’s current 10-episode run just might leave the story cliffhanging.
Silo Seasons 3 And 4 Will Officially End The Series
Apple TV+ has indeed confirmed, through a newly issued press release, that the end is near with Seasons 3 and 4 of Silo. In his part of this big news update, showrunner/creator Graham Yost reinforced that notion with this thoughtful and thankful statement:
It’s bittersweet to know that Silo will come to an end in the next couple of years. But there was always a finite plan at work with Graham Yost and his team, and even when I sat down to talk with him for Season 2, he confirmed that point yet again. So Apple’s new announcement may be a slight bummer, but it means that everything is on track for this final act of Silo.
Mirroring Yost’s thankful nature for all involved in making this program happen, executive producer and star Rebecca Ferguson added her own feelings into the mix. Through the following excerpt, you can see more of that thankful energy at work:
While we’ve been jumping between Silo’s parallel Season 2 stories in Silo 17 and 18, a picture has started to form in my mind. Now that we’ve gotten the news that Seasons 3 and 4 will bring it all to a grand close, I think I can call how things are going to end in the near future - and the result could be bigger than Silo’s massive Season 1 finale.
I Think Silo Season 2 Is Going To End With Silo 18’s Revolution Kicking Off
Right from the beginning of Season 1, the message Silo seems to be playing around with is that history is about to repeat itself. With Silo 17’s revolution being shown at the top of the season, and Episode 204 - “The Harmonium’s” shocking death setting things in motion, peace does not look like an option.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
So if I were to put money on where Episode 210 - “Into The Fire” will end, it’s with this supposedly promised conflict just starting. Of course, I could be absolutely wrong in my assumption. Let’s not forget how Silo’s pattern of Season 1 cliffhangers has carried over into Season 2, with each installment throwing a new wrench into the system.
Now that there’s two and a half more seasons of such suspense to look forward too, us fans will really need to pace ourselves in how we enjoy what’s to come. Whether you binge the adventures of Silo, or you follow along doggedly with whatever comes next, you can catch it all at the same place as before.
With an Apple TV+ subscription, you can see new episode drop each Friday - with you bingers having to wait until January 17th, 2025 to have all 10 chapters available at once.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.