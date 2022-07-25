Sister Act 3’s Whoopi Goldberg On How Her Character Has Changed Since The First Two Movies

It’s been close to thirty years since the last time we saw Delores Van Cartier played by the vivacious Whoopi Goldberg in the Sister Act films. Now audiences will have the chance to see her again playing the beloved disguised nun as Sister Act is getting a third movie . Considering how long this three decade stretch has been, Whoopi Goldberg gets real about the changes we’re to expect to see from Delores since the first two movies.

The last time we saw Delores Van Cartier was in 1993’s Sister Act 2 as the teen choir she trained at St. Francis Academy won the All-State Choir Championship doing a contemporary revival of “Joyful, Joyful.” As it’s been a long time since then, Whoopi Goldberg told ET about how her character has grown as an adult.

It feels right. Because we did Sister Act 1 and 2 back-to-back, which is why I think they are really great. But now you need some space on it and you need to let [my character] grow up and become an adult which is what's happened. We'll see. She was an adult when she started but she's much more of an adult now.

Unfortunately, nothing has been revealed about what comedy antics the character of Delores will have up her habit. However, she explained to ET that the timing of the film was right in that she’s been trying to make this movie for the past six years and was told no one wanted to see it. Clearly, whoever told her that underestimated the Sister Act fanbase. The Sister Act films have gained a strong following since the last movie. According to Andscape , the critically panned sequel’s director Bill Duke felt the film did not resonate well with the critics at the time about inner city youth trying to better their lives. With the success of films with similar themes that have come out since then like Save the Last Dance, Akeelah and the Bee, and Finding Forrester, audiences and critics today will have a different mindset.

Sister Act 3’s took a massive step picking its producer which is none other than Tyler Perry known for his Madea movies as well as dramas like For Colored Girls and Temptation. He shared that working on the film has been a “phenomenal” experience for him and that the movie is “more Whoopi than anything.” He’s made sure that the film honors these iconic characters and what they have done in previous films. Perry has also said that Whoopi Goldberg is very excited about the new movie. While the Oscar winner has said the film’s script may need space for some adjustments here and there, she is hopeful that people will be happy with it.

While we wait for Sister Act 3, you can catch Whoopi Goldberg in the Apple TV movie Luck where she voices the “stylish” captain of leprechauns. She considered this film to be a plus as her previous voice role as a hyena in The Lion King didn’t leave her a lot of room for style. You can hear the vocal stylings of The View co-host on August 5th.

We may not know yet how the character Delores will find her way back to her nun’s habit, but it will be really exciting to find out. Keep up with CinemaBlend’s new movie releases so you can find out plot details and the film’s release date as it hits Disney Plus streaming.