Social Media Fans Are All Over Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Sweet Plane Moments As He Works To Overcome His Fear Of Flying Post Plane Crash

Travis Barker has credited his wife Kourtney Kardashian for helping him to conquer his fear of flying — brought on by the 2008 plane crash that killed four and severely injured the Blink 182 drummer. The two apparently made a deal when they started dating that he would travel the world with her, and they certainly have. A couple of moments from recent episodes of The Kardashians, however, showed that getting past that trauma is an ongoing challenge, and fans took to social media to express their love after seeing how the new Mrs. Barker supported her husband.

The highly affectionate couple held a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy this May, and preparations for the affair were shown on two recent episodes of The Kardasians. In “What’s More American Than Marilyn Monroe?,” released to those with a Hulu subscription on November 3, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were shown praying together before taking off for Italy for wardrobe fittings, and this TikTok user couldn’t get over the sweetness:

Their matching pink leopardskin PJs are just a bonus on top of the cuteness! Others in the comments were also touched by the tender moment shared by the couple, saying:

The fact that he nearly died in a plane crash and kourtney was the first one to get him back on a plane is a love story in itself 🥺 - alexandraariiana

I’m not religious at all but given what Travis has been through his as such a sweet moment 🥺 - itsabmillzthing

A fan on Twitter said feeling that kind of safety with your significant other was totally relationship goals:

“with you anything is possible”, i want the kind of love with someone who makes me feel like i’m safe no matter what as long as they’re by my side. @kourtneykardash @travisbarker you guys are amazing. ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #Kardashians pic.twitter.com/eWh5pI9mo1November 3, 2022 See more

On the November 10 episode, titled “I Never Thought I’d See the Day,” they shared a similar moment, as the drummer was comforted by his wife on their plane ride back from Italy to New York. The two sat with their heads close together, as Kourtney Kardashian prayed that “angels sit on our wings” to ensure a safe trip back to the US. And when Travis Barker turned and looked out the window, she quietly reassured him:

We’re good, babe. We’re OK.

Fans, again, reacted to the way she helped him through it, with one Twitter user saying:

Kourtney's prayers every time they takeoff, considering Travis fear of flying, is the absolute sweetest thing ever. #TheKardashiansNovember 10, 2022 See more

And another said that Travis Barker’s being able to get back onto a plane after what he’s experienced really proved the power that love can have:

Seeing @travisbarker on those flights with @kourtneykardash …love does really conquer all… ❤️November 10, 2022 See more

Even those who aren’t necessarily fans of the famous family gave thanks to Kourtney Kardashian after Blink 182 announced that they’ll be embarking on a world tour in 2023, knowing that Travis Barker wouldn’t have been able to participate without the Poosh boss’ help. Barker suffered third-degree burns all over his body in the 2008 plane crash, requiring multiple surgeries and blood transfusions. Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein also survived the crash that killed two of their friends and both pilots; however, Goldstein died a year later of a drug overdose.