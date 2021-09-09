The Deal Travis Barker Made With Kourtney Kardashian When She Told Him Early On She Wanted Him To Fly And Travel Again
It was no small feat when Travis Barker took a plane trip with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian to Cabo in August 2020. The drummer hadn’t been on a plane since 2008, when he was involved in a tragic crash that killed four people and left Barker with third-degree burns all over his body. The drummer sweetly gave credit to Kardashian for helping him take that leap at the time, and he has continued to do so, revealing the couple actually made a deal in the beginning of their relationship.
Kourtney Kardashian has always loved to travel, so it only makes sense that she’d want to bring Travis Barker along for some PDA-filled globetrotting. It was an issue the couple apparently addressed early on in their courtship, and in a recent interview with Nylon, Barker revealed what he'd told Kardashian he'd need in order to be able to get back on a plane.
It truly speaks to the seriousness of their relationship that Travis Barker was willing to agree to get back on a plane because it was important to Kourtney Kardashian. Barker said the night before the trip, he worked on breathing exercises to access his subconscious. No doubt Kardashian was integral to overcoming the hurdle, which Barker faced alongside Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Barker said before Kardashian was in his life, he never thought he’d fly again. In his words:
In 2008, the private jet that Travis Barker was on with Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein and two members of their entourage crashed mid-takeoff, killing both pilots and the two friends. While Goldstein also survived the crash, he died of an overdose a year later. Barker required multiple surgeries and blood transfusions in his own recovery.
While things seemingly couldn’t be better for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who have posted sexy photos of themselves in romantic destinations around the world including Italy and Paris, it hasn't been such an enlightening time for Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick. His most recent girlfriend Amelia Hamlin broke things off in the aftermath of some drama with another of Kardashian’s exes, Younes Bendjima, who made public some DM comments from Disick about Barker and Kardashian in Italy, straining Disick and Hamlin’s already-rocky relationship until it snapped.
Fans should be seeing quite a bit more of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian soon — and not just on Instagram! Barker is set to be featured on the famous family’s upcoming still-unnamed Hulu project. And while we wait for more details about what that show will entail, all seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are available for streaming on Hulu. And be sure to check out our 2021 Fall TV Schedule to keep up with all of your favorite shows.
