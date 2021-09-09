The Deal Travis Barker Made With Kourtney Kardashian When She Told Him Early On She Wanted Him To Fly And Travel Again

It was no small feat when Travis Barker took a plane trip with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian to Cabo in August 2020. The drummer hadn’t been on a plane since 2008, when he was involved in a tragic crash that killed four people and left Barker with third-degree burns all over his body. The drummer sweetly gave credit to Kardashian for helping him take that leap at the time, and he has continued to do so, revealing the couple actually made a deal in the beginning of their relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian has always loved to travel, so it only makes sense that she’d want to bring Travis Barker along for some PDA-filled globetrotting. It was an issue the couple apparently addressed early on in their courtship, and in a recent interview with Nylon, Barker revealed what he'd told Kardashian he'd need in order to be able to get back on a plane.

I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.’ And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.

It truly speaks to the seriousness of their relationship that Travis Barker was willing to agree to get back on a plane because it was important to Kourtney Kardashian. Barker said the night before the trip, he worked on breathing exercises to access his subconscious. No doubt Kardashian was integral to overcoming the hurdle, which Barker faced alongside Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Barker said before Kardashian was in his life, he never thought he’d fly again. In his words:

It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton. She’s definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.

In 2008, the private jet that Travis Barker was on with Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein and two members of their entourage crashed mid-takeoff, killing both pilots and the two friends. While Goldstein also survived the crash, he died of an overdose a year later. Barker required multiple surgeries and blood transfusions in his own recovery.

While things seemingly couldn’t be better for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who have posted sexy photos of themselves in romantic destinations around the world including Italy and Paris, it hasn't been such an enlightening time for Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick. His most recent girlfriend Amelia Hamlin broke things off in the aftermath of some drama with another of Kardashian’s exes, Younes Bendjima, who made public some DM comments from Disick about Barker and Kardashian in Italy, straining Disick and Hamlin’s already-rocky relationship until it snapped.

