Meet The (New) Barkers: Why Kourtney Kardashian Decided To Take Husband Travis’ Last Name

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been practically inseparable since taking their friendship to the next level in early 2021. They’ve exhibited plenty of PDA , boasted an adorable couple name (Kravis), and enjoyed a whole trio of wedding ceremonies. But of all the moves they’ve made to prove the solid foundation of their relationship, the eldest Kardashian sibling just took another meaningful step — changing her last name to Barker. And apparently her decision to do so was kind of a no-brainer.

The Poosh founder visited Today and talked to Hoda Kotb about the exciting recent events in her life — namely, marrying Travis Barker and blending their families. When the host asked what went into the decision to take her husband’s name, Kourtney Kardashian said she didn’t consider not changing her name to Barker, telling Kotb:

It was a given. Yeah, it was just a given. It wasn’t a thought. So now my middle name is Kardashian.

It’s perhaps not such a huge surprise that Kourtney Kardashian would change her last name after marrying Travis Barker. The Kardashian women have often seemed to follow tradition in that way, with Khloé Kardashian taking Lamar Odom’s last name when they were married, as well as Kim Kardashian adding West to her name after her now-defunct nuptials with Kanye.

It seems like Kourtney Kardashian is loving her new moniker, as indicated by her showing off an embroidered pillowcase that reads, “Mrs Barker” when she and Travis Barker were vacationing in London. She must really be proud if she’s already had things embroidered! Take a look for yourself:

(Image credit: Instagram)

They may officially be the Barkers, but it’s likely fans will continue to refer to them by their given name — Kravis — a nickname that even the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners have taken to calling them .

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only celebrity to go the traditional route by taking her new husband’s last name. Jennifer Lopez also took Ben Affleck’s last name after their wedding that was two decades in the making. JLo first revealed her plans to become Jennifer Affleck back in 2003, after the couple had gotten engaged the first time.

Things certainly seem to be going well for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, despite some behind-the-scenes drama with Scott Disick . Kravis initially tied the knot in an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas , before making it legal at a Santa Barbara courthouse . They then invited friends and family to a third wedding celebration in Italy , which took place in May.

Fans of the famous family will be excited to see Mr. and Mrs. Barker on the second season of The Kardashians. Season 1 followed the couple's fertility journey, as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker struggled to expand their family. From the looks of the Season 2 preview, fans are going to get an inside look at the wedding planning!