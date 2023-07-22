After Seeing Solar Opposites' First Two Episodes With Dan Stevens As Korvo At San Diego Comic-Con, I Have Thoughts

If you’re a fan of Rick and Morty or Solar Opposites, you’ve likely heard that the series’ creator and Rick Sanchez himself, Justin Roiland , faced domestic violence charges and the ensuing backlash was significant. He's being recast for Season 7 of R&M Morty, a matter that one producer just updated us on this week at San Diego Comic-Con, but he’s already been replaced by Dan Stevens as Korvo on Solar Opposites for the upcoming fourth season. Well, during the Solar presentation at SDCC 2023, fans were were treated to two episodes from said season, with Stevens’ turn as Korvo on display, and I have some thoughts.

Korvo Is Undoubtedly Different, But Solar Opposites Is The Same

I love the way Solar Opposites addressed Korvo’s voice change. They worked it into the Sci-Fi mayhem that we’re all accustomed to, and even mentioned it directly when Jesse said, “Wait, is his voice just gonna be like that from now on?” as you can see in the clip above. Who I disagree with is Yumyulack, who says, “No one’s gonna know the difference.”

While that’s clearly a joke, I must clarify, it is very different. Fans on social media have been implying that the Legion actor embodies the spirit of Justin Roiland’s Korvo and just does so with a British accent I simply disagree. It’s very different, it’s very noticeable and to me, it feels like a different character entirely. Having said that, the character's dialogue is clearly consistent with what we know about him, he has the same quirks and the show itself still carries the same overall vibes. This situation has really taught me how much a voice actor can shape their character and, while I personally feel like Korvo's vibe has changed significantly, the series itself has not.

Truthfully, Dan Stevens' Korvo Isn’t Quite As Funny

I like Dan Stevens, I always have. In fact, at this point in time, I like him much more than I do Justin Roiland. With that said, his version of Korvo just isn’t as funny. Don’t get me wrong, his performance is hilariously British, and the dude has notorious range. (He most recently includes balancing comedy and drama as a piece of the cast of Welcome to Chippendale’s .) But something about his vocal performance on the animated sci-fi show results in punchlines that just don’t quite hit as hard. Justin Roiland is known for a cadence that almost sounds as if he’s improvising, and that’s missing here. To reiterate, Stevens’ take isn’t bad, but it just doesn't generate as much laughs from this fan.

Justin Roiland Wasn’t The Funniest Part Of Solar Opposites Anyway

It could be argued that Rick is the funniest part of R&M, but Korvo certainly isn't the most humorous element within Solar Opposites. (Perhaps one of the things the show does better than Rick and Morty is ensuring that its characters get an equal share of the laughs.) Even if the casting change is an adjustment to the nonsense we’ve grown to love, the casting was never what made the show great. There’s still Gooblers, Shlorpians and a Pupa, with a series of other upcoming elements that are just as weird and amazing as what we’ve come to expect. I’m not going to spoil anything, but the upcoming episodes have some awesome voice cameos that will knock a fans' socks off.

Overall, my point is that while there’s nothing wrong with Korvo or Dan Stevens’ performance, the success of the show’s humor also isn’t hinged on it. After all, my favorite part of Solar is the drama that takes place within The Wall, which Korvo has almost nothing to do with.