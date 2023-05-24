Some Of The Comments Were Vicious After Kim Kardashian Admitted Being A Single Parent Was A 'Struggle'

Kim Kardashian is widely known for sporting fresh fits and mixing it up with her relatives on their reality TV series, The Kardashians (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription ). However, when she’s not doing those things or promoting one of her various brands, you might find her opening up about certain aspects of her life. Just recently, she went viral after appearing on a podcast, during which she stated that being a single parent can be a “struggle.” The quotes – like many of Kardashian’s past sentiments – went viral, and some of the comments from people across social media were a bit vicious.

The 42-year-old socialite and mother of four was one of the latest guests on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast , where the two discussed a number of topics. Something that was discussed in particular detail about what it’s been like mostly raising her kids solo. Amid the conversation, the star even said that “there are nights I cry myself to sleep” because of the pressure. Despite the emotional appeal, some people just don’t seem to be buying it:

What commentators seem to be implying (or just outright saying) is that the SKIMS founder’s situation can’t be all that difficult since she presumably has nannies and others who can assist. The comments that have been shared on social media are honestly savage, with one person even stating that the star’s sentiments are laughable :

Some were even more blunt with their assessments. Another user dropped a brief, but pointed, take on the matter :

Someone else conveyed a similar idea but used a meme to express their feelings. Take a look:

This wouldn’t be the first time that Kim Kardashian has garnered less-than-positive buzz for something she’s said. In early 2022, she made headlines while giving advice to women in the workforce and notably said that she worked her butt off to get to where she is. The subsequent comments weren’t kind, with the panelists of The View also weighing in with counter arguments.

In fairness, what can at least be said is that Kim Kardashian has dealt with a great deal over the past year, specifically when it comes to her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West. The two were in a contentious divorce proceedings for much of last year and, ultimately, West and Kardashian settled in November 2022. Around that same time, it was reported that Kardashian was trying to maintain her kids’ relationships with Ye. Ultimately, we don’t know exactly what goes on in people’s lives, even if they are public figures. So while some may not agree with sentiments like the ones the starlet shared on being a single parent, one must keep in mind that she’s entitled to her thoughts on her experiences.