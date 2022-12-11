How Kim Kardashian Allegedly Feels About Kanye West’s Relationship With Their Kids Amid His Controversies

The situation between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has not been an easy one since she filed for divorce back in February 2021 . The couple has publicly fought about multiple co-parenting issues and her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson . They finally reached a settlement in their divorce November 29, but given the events of the past few months — namely the rapper’s anti-Semitic behavior — it’s unlikely anything’s gotten much easier in regards to the reality TV star and their four children.

As a watchdog group named Ye "Antisemite of the Year," an insider gave some insight into how Kim Kardashian is feeling about her ex-husband’s relationship with their kids.

How Is Kim Kardashian Co-Parenting Amid Ye's Controversy?

The SKIMS founder doesn’t appear to be have as much contact with Kanye West since he started making controversial headlines again, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to keep 9-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm from seeing their father, according to sources for US Weekly. An insider reported:

Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and wants Kanye in their lives as their father. Even though he and Kim are not seeing eye to eye, Kim would never want to try and stop Kanye from seeing his kids.

That claim seems to be supported by the Kardashians star’s social media activity, where in October she posted a video of their two youngest, Chicago and Psalm, adorably singing Kanye West’s song “True Love.” It’s also reported that Ye was in attendance for Saint’s 7th birthday celebration at Kim Kardashian’s house on December 5.

The source further said that the “kids really do love Kanye and have so much fun with him.” It's also stated that their mother would “never want to get in the way” of their relationship with their dad, despite the backlash that has caused him to lose business partnerships and get “ beat to a pulp ” over his multiple controversial statements.

Why Kanye West Was Apparently Given The Unfavorable Title

To that end, the rapper was named "Antisemite of the Year" by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism, TMZ reports, after Kanye West made comments about “going death con 3” on Jewish people, praising Hitler during a live interview and saying the backlash against him is proving his point. In regards to the unflattering title, StopAntisemitism’s executive director Liora Rez said:

Kanye uses his celebrity platform to push dangerous antisemitic tropes about Jews and power and he refuses to stop. His continuous onslaught of bigoted statements has resulted in horrific antisemitic acts perpetrated by white supremacists, Black Hebrew Israelites, and other fringe groups looking to cause Jews harm. Jew hatred is already out of control in the United States and the last thing we need is a celebrity like Kanye to add fuel to that fire.

Kanye West has lost business partnerships with Adidas , Vogue, GAP and Balenciaga (which is embroiled in its own controversy ), to name a few. In addition to the anti-Semitism, Ye made waves at Paris Fashion Week , when he arrived to his fashion show in a “White Lives Matter” shirt. He’s also facing possible legal action from the family of George Floyd , after the rapper disputed the cause of death in Floyd’s 2020 murder.