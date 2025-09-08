Star Trek Just Announced Its Collaboration With LEGO, And I Have One Big Hope Beyond Building The Enterprise

Star Trek Day is finally here, and while there aren't a ton of upcoming Trek shows on the docket to talk about, other great things are happening. In fact, the day kicked off with a huge announcement that LEGO is collaborating with the sci-fi series, and I have a big hope outside of owning a model of the Enterprise.

While I can't wait for a dream evening of watching episodes of The Next Generation with my Paramount+ subscription while constructing ships, I have a bigger hope for this collaboration down the stretch that involves a virtual component. Before getting into that, though, here's what we know about the actual announcement.

Star Trek Is Finally Collaborating With LEGO

After months of rumors and speculation, LEGO finally confirmed that the long-awaited collaboration with Star Trek is officially happening. They marked the occasion with a tease at what's to come, as a virtual Minifig of Jean-Luc Picard is seen energizing onto the Enterprise. Check it out:

Teaser | Star Trek x LEGO - YouTube Watch On

I hope that notch on his head isn't so that people can attach the infamous wig Patrick Stewart had flown in for his audition for Star Trek: The Next Generation. I joke, but I just know as soon as this collection drops, someone is going to put hair on the beloved captain.

While there are no details beyond a tease at this time, it seems the rumor is that the collaboration's first piece will be the Enterprise-D and feature Minifigs from TNG as part of it. I'm not surprised, considering it's the gold standard for Star Trek and has some of the best franchise characters on the series. Even in this age where Strange New Worlds is bringing back love for the TOS era, I think love for Jean-Luc and his crew remains strong in the hearts of most fans.

A LEGO Star Trek Game Would Be Incredible

Seeing a virtual Picard immediately triggered my gaming brain, and made me realize that LEGO getting the Star Trek license means that it's feasible the company could make a game dedicated to the franchise. We've seen a LEGO make amazing games for Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Marvel, and I think there's no better franchise to get this treatment with than Trek.

To start, there's no shortage of shows, episodes, and colorful characters to adapt. Imagine recreating some of the most WTF moments of Voyager and having them referenced in a video game! Or, just doing something like wandering through Deep Space Nine's promenade as Odo, or scheming as Nog and Jake. Hell, if you made a game solely set from the perspective of Nog and Jake, I think that would be Game of the Year material!

LEGO could feasibly make a Star Trek game for every show that's been made. That said, the company could also do something like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which was a game that abbreviated and highlighted all of the best moments from the Star Wars movies. I'm not sure which route is the best to go down, but I do know that there are a lot of Lower Decks writers who would be perfect writers for the games, which often have a comedic slant. We'll see if it happens, and if it does, I can't wait to hear all the details.

I'm excited to hear more details on the Star Trek and LEGO partnership, as well as all the surprises that are in store for the big day. Maybe we'll get a reveal about all the sets coming our way, and fingers crossed, news that a game is already in the works.