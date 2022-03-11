Starz Drops Price In Time For Outlander Season 6 (And Other Friday Deals)

By published

Starz is now $5, Hulu partners with Uber to offer discount, and more!

Outlander on Starz
Outlander is back! The fan-favorite show has finally made its long-awaited return to TV after nearly a two year hiatus. The season 6 premiere has already shown some big things in play in the hour-long episode. 

In honor of the show's return, Starz has dropped the price of their subscription to just $5 for three months. But that's not the only way to watch the time-traveling love story. Subscribers to Hulu can also get the Starz add-on for a limited time for just $2.99/month for four months. Hulu subs can also hitch an Uber ride to the nearest viewing party or order up some food with six months of Uber One through Hulu. We've also rounded up some of the coolest Outlander merch for mega fans. Check out all the deals below. 

How To Stream Outlander Season 6

Starz signup page

Watch the new season of Outlander, Shining Vale, Power, and more on Starz: Sign up here for $5 for three months

Now's the time to sign up- the Starz have aligned for this deal!

Hulu subscribers: Get six free months of Uber One

In addition to the Uber One deal, if you already have Hulu, you can also get the Starz add-on for $2.99/month for four months.

Outlander Clothing and Accessories 

Outlander Lace-Up Tartan Plaid Dress

Outlander Lace-Up Tartan Plaid Dress: $49.90 at Hot Topic

Check out the rest of the Outlander merch from Hot Topic and get 20% off with code "HTDEAL."

Outlander Scotch on the Rocks T-Shirt: $25.99 on Amazon

Travel back to 18th century Scotland, but take a meme with you.

Crossbody Printed Canvas Tartan Bag: $69.95

Crossbody Printed Canvas Tartan Bag: $69.95 $$62.96 from the Outlander Official Store

The Official Outlander Store also has a TON of great merch for fans.

2 Pairs of Outlander Fan Socks: $14.89 on Amazon

Put your foot down. Let others know you're "Just A Women Who Loves Watching Outlander."

Lambswool Scarf: $59.95 from the Outlander Official Store

A crisscrossed patterns in shades of browns and grays that will keep any fan warm on those cold, Scottish nights.

Classic Outlander Craigh Na Dun Traveler T-Shirt &amp; Stickers Combo: $21.99 on Amazon

Grab this great T-shirt and sticker combo for the Outlander fan in your life.

Fraser’s Ridge Sweatshirt: $14.32

Fraser’s Ridge Sweatshirt: $14.32 $7.16 on Etsy

"Where family, friends, and whiskey gather."

Outlander Books

Outlander 4-Copy Boxed Set: Outlander, Dragonfly in Amber, Voyager, Drums of Autumn

: $24.99 on Amazon

Outlander 4-Copy Boxed Set (Outlander, Dragonfly in Amber, Voyager, and Drums of Autumn): $24.99 on Amazon

Get started with the first four novels behind the blockbuster Starz original series Outlander.

): $39.96

Outlander 4-Copy Boxed Set (The Fiery Cross, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, An Echo in the Bone, and Written in My Own Heart's Blood): $39.96 $25.99 on Amazon

Continue the epic tale from Diana Gabaldon with volumes 5-8.

: $35.00

Outlander Kitchen: The Official Outlander Companion Cookbook: $35.00 $18.01 on Amazon

Get cookin' with this immersive official cookbook from Outlander Kitchen founder Theresa Carle-Sanders!

Other Outlander Collectibles

Outlander Jamie Fraser Fleece Throw Blanket

Outlander Jamie Fraser Fleece Throw Blanket: $29.99 on Crush Homes

This blanket comes in multiple sizes- depending on how much Jamie you need to keep you warm.

Limited Edition - The Sassenach Blended Scotch Whisky: $99.00 on Reserve Bar

Get free shipping on this award-winning Scotch Whisky created by Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) by using code "SHIP99".

"I'd rather be at Lallybroch" sticker: $3.50 on Etsy

This handmade, vinyl sticker are a perfect way to show your Outlander fandom. 

Smells Like Jamie Fraser Candle: $18.00 on Etsy

This soy wax candle from C&E CraftCo has a woodsy blend with hints of lavender, amber, and vanilla.

