Watching Steph Curry's Mr. Throwback Solidified My Belief That Peacock Really Has The Best Original Streaming Comedies

I have a streaming platform for all of my TV needs. Peacock just happens to be my go-to for comedies. This is mainly because Friends, Parks and Recreation, Superstore, and The Good Place are a few of my favorites. Therefore, I trust NBC to produce shows that are appealing to me. Peacock has been confirming this theory with its original content. I haven’t seen every original TV show on the platform, but I have seen many of the best shows on Peacock. Mr. Throwback falls into that great Peacock Original series category.

Mr. Throwback stars Adam Pally, Ego Nwodim, Ayden Mayeri, and Stephen Curry. The show is about a sort of conman who fakes his daughter’s illness to reunite with his former friends, Stephen Curry and his manager, Kimberly. Mr. Throwback is a show I checked out because I think Pally is quite funny so I was curious to watch what he’d bring to this series. He is quite good, but is only part of the show’s draw. It’s another surprisingly funny series from Peacock. Therefore, Mr. Throwback confirms my growing suspicion that the service has some of the best streaming comedies.

Mr. Throwback And A Lot Of Peacock’s Shows Feel Like More Mature Versions Of NBC Comedies

Girls5Eva, Killing It, Bupkis, and The Resort are just a few of the Peacock original comedies that I have watched that feel unique but familiar. Killing It could exist in the same world as The Good Place. It isn’t quite a one-to-one match, but I can see overlapping themes. Plus, the characters seem like they could naturally interact, as both follow the antihero type of characters. Eleanor (Kristen Bell) knows she’s a shady person but tries to do better. Craig (Craig Robinson) starts as a good character who becomes increasingly more diabolical. He gets the Walter White treatment in comedy form, and Season 2 even ends with Craig going full Breaking Bad.

Mr. Throwback has similarities to great mockumentary series like Parks and Recreation and The Office. That makes it feel familiar and also automatically allows me to immediately become engulfed in the plot because it’s one of my favorite comedy TV show styles.

It’s also not quite a one-to-one match of any past or current NBC shows that I remember but it is similar enough to other shows that it belongs under the general network banner.

They Aren’t Afraid Of Complex Anti-Heroes Or Heroes

Killing It, Mr. Throwback, Poker Face, and Based on a True Story are just a few of the Peacock comedies I watch that have slightly morally corrupt main characters. The streamer doesn’t have a ton of original comedies that are still being produced, so even a few of them following that theme feels like a lot. This proves that Peacock knows corrupt main characters can be funny if you play it right.

The Killing It Season 2 finale kind of pushes it pretty far with what Craig does, but I would still gladly watch another season to see if he changes back to his old self or continues on a path of destruction. Mr. Throwback follows Danny (Adam Pally) as he uses his friends, but with some good intentions. His bad behavior is slightly based on a desire to provide for his family.

However, it doesn’t get much darker and twisted than claiming your daughter has a disease just for money and access. But, it actually does get darker for Peacock because of Based on a True Story. This great Peacock series follows a serial killer and the suburban couple that blackmails him just to create a popular podcast. It has layers upon layers of darkness but it’s so funny. Peacock just trusts that we’ll watch shows with antiheroes and morally grey heroes. They are absolutely right, because I love all those shows.

The Shorter Seasons Make For More Focused Plots

I understand the argument for why people enjoy 20+ episode seasons. Longer seasons also help keep actors, writers, and directors employed along with the other TV show crew members, so there are definitely positive attributes to these types of shows. However, story wise, I have always preferred those with fewer episodes.

It means less filler and less random, unnecessary storylines. I might have even enjoyed some of my favorites more with about ten fewer episodes. Like most streaming shows, Mr. Throwback has a short season. Season 1 only has six episodes; with so little time, this forces the writers to focus on the essential storylines.

Comedies are usually already short with only 30-minute episodes, so a few more wouldn’t have altered the series too much, but short-season shows feel very purposeful with what they include to accommodate the limited time. I am a straight-to-the-essentials type of watcher, so I appreciate when most of the episodes are important to the overall plot.

Mr. Throwback Has Sharp Wit Like Many Other Great Peacock Shows

Mr. Throwback is very funny. I immediately found myself laughing or impressed by the sharp wit. I didn’t know what to expect going into it, so I was delighted that it was actually funny. That’s been my experience with most Peacock comedies.

I think it’s harder to make genuinely funny comedy TV shows and movies, so I am always impressed when I find one that makes me actually laugh. Peacock has made multiple of them. Mr. Throwback isn’t hilarious, but it delivers plenty of successful jokes.

The Cast Plays A Big Role In These Show’s Success

Adam Pally, Ego Nwodim, and Ayden Mayeri are all very funny here. The comedy might not work as well without them. Stephen Curry is new to the world of TV, so he’s not the best comedian, but he has his moments. He’s also apparently a dream to work with. Therefore, surrounding him with many talented comedy actors helps the show thrive.

Bupkis, for example, was a really great show to showcase Pete Davidson’s talent beyond a few roles and SNL. That’s why it’s a shame he left . Bupkis had a lot of potential, a great cast , and constantly impressed me when I saw a new guest star or recurring character. That added to the show’s allure. You never knew who could make an appearance.

Mr. Throwback And Other Peacock Comedies Treat Each Season Like The Last

The sad thing about the current landscape of television is that too many great shows are canceled. Therefore, it’s bold of a series to assume it will have the time and space to really grow. It’s also very unfortunate that series get canceled so easily. I appreciate that most Peacock comedies end each season like it’s the last. They don’t go for the thrill of a cliffhanger. Instead, the stories mostly feel complete.

Mr. Throwback has a sort of cliffhanger but mostly feels like this could be the end, and it would have ended well.

I hope Peacock continues producing high-quality comedies because they really make the Peacock subscription worth the money.