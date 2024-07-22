Yes, Stranger Things Really Dropped A Candle Line, And Yes, Fans Are Already Freaking Out About It

It’s a relief to know that Stranger Things Season 5 is in production, as fans are anxiously awaiting the next chapter of the series. It’s been two years since Season 4, Volume 2 dropped for Netflix subscribers, many are just itching to get their big questions about the final season answered. But, in the meantime, you can enjoy the signature scents of Hawkins, Indiana, as the beloved show just dropped a candle line. And yes, fans are already freaking out about it.

With Stranger Things being one of the best shows on Netflix , the sci-fi/horror period piece has spawned a lot of merchandise. A terrific LEGO set serves as a recreation of the Upside Down, and there are also ST -themed Funko dolls of your favorite characters. All of that and more would make for great gift ideas for fans . Now, if you’d like more products inspired by the hit show that you can add to your collection, Bath and Body Works announced the limited edition candles and scents that seem sweet. Check out the announcement in the following Instagram post:

The following scents are seemingly meant to give fans a little (figurative) taste of the world of Stranger Things. In terms of the candle types, you've got Steve’s Scoops, which'll evoke the scenes of an ice cream parlor, Eleven’s Waffles (a nod to the character's favorite food) , Hopper’s Coffee, which typically prepares the sheriff for any fight with paranormal beings, and Argyle’s Pineapple Pizza, which you should “try before you deny.” With all of these intriguing scents in stores now and in limited quantities, fans (and even the Eggo brand) are freaking out over this new line. Check out some of the comments pulled from Instagram:

It looks like fans are really excited about Bath and Body Works' new Stranger Things line, and I can’t say that I blame them. Scents are powerful and can make you feel connected to what you love, even a TV show. This wouldn't be the first series to go the candle route either, as they're also among the best Bridgerton gift ideas . X users also couldn’t contain their excitement about this limited edition candle line, with one tweeter admitting which scent they're most looking forward to taking in:

Bath and Body Works dropping a Stranger Things line of candles and one of the scents is 'Steve’s Scoops'. Anyway, i need it.

I have to admit that Steve’s Scoops would be the candle I'd most want. It's inspired by a location that was new for Season 3 . Within Starcourt Mall, Steve Harrington woreds at Scoops Ahoy with Robin Buckley. When thinking about all of the different ice cream flavors, banana splits, and sundaes that Lucas’ sister, Erica, ordered, you'll probably scream for ice cream while soaking in the scent of that candle. It looks like one X user got their hands on some candles already, except for one that didn’t appeal to them:

Stranger Things Candles from Bath and Body Works. I didn’t care for the pizza one, so I didn’t get it. But, I love the rest of them & obviously I got two of Steve’s cause I gotta support my favorite. 🤷🏽‍♀️💅🏽💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/A8F0ysROkyJuly 18, 2024

I can understand this X user's reasoning for staying away from Argyle’s Pineapple Pizza. As much as I’m a big fan of pineapple pizza, it would be a strange to smell its scent via a candle. But it looks like Steve’s Scoops really spoke to that fan, given they purchased two. Another user gave their description of the ST scents they picked out:

you already know i wasn’t gonna miss out on the stranger things candles(the steve’s scoops scent literally smells like an ice cream parlor. vanilla ice cream AND waffle cones! i’m obsessed. definitely my fave! argyle’s pineapple pizza scent smells like pineapples and tomatoes!) pic.twitter.com/hTN7rqri6zJuly 18, 2024

While the previous X user didn’t want to try Argyle’s Pineapple Pizza, it appears that the pizza-scented candle is good for those who like pineapples and tomatoes. I guess it’s true that you do need to “try before you deny.” And, now, I really want Steve’s Scoops, considering I'm a big fan of vanilla and waffle cones too. One more Stranger Things tweet came from BuzzFeed editor Louis Peitzman, who gave his own analysis of the new candle line -- and I can't argue with him:

The fact that I'm even considering buying this Stranger Things-themed pineapple pizza-scented candle shows how badly I have lost the plot.

It’s true that you’d most probably wouldn't consider buying a candle that smells like pizza, at first glance. But Bath and Body Works has always done a terrific job of coming up with the most alluring scents. If they were capable of creating a pizza-scented candle that makes Argyle’s Pineapple Pizza smell so good, I’ll take their word for it.

Of all the Stranger Things merchandise out there, this is definitely among the most intriguing pieces of it. I'm sure fans will enjoy these scents, and those who want to but haven't purchased them yet should order while supplies last. Also, while you wait for the new season, check out the first four on Netflix now.