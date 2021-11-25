The Best Gift Ideas For Stranger Things Fans

Demogorgons, Christmas lights, secret files - what do all of these have in common? They are all a part of gifts that you can get for the Stranger Things fan in your life.

The Netflix original series is finally going to be coming back with a Season 4 in 2022 , but until then, all we have is the first three seasons to binge-watch over and over again. That, and of course, fill the void with amazing Stranger Things memorabilia. If you’re looking for some great gift options for Stranger Things fans to enjoy, check out these ideas...

(Image credit: Hot Topic)

This Hawkins '85 Halloween Stranger Things T-Shirt

To be honest, there are so many Stranger Things shirts out there that it’s hard to pick just one, but I think Hot Topic is a great place to start. This 'Hawkins '85 Halloween' tee, along with many others, is available on their website to purchase, from shirts that show off Hawkins to the official logo on a nice sweatshirt.

Buy this Stranger Things T-Shirt at Hot Topic.

(Image credit: Etsy)

This Candle That *Apparently* Smells Like Steve

Look, we can all acknowledge that there have been some awesome character developments on TV - like Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender , or maybe Negan from The Walking Dead - but Steve from Stranger Things is definitely one of my favorites, going from a bit of an asshole to a genuinely nice guy with great hair. And why wouldn’t you want to smell like him? Dude looks like he takes his hygiene seriously with that Farrah Fawcett spray.

Buy the Steve Harrington Candle on Etsy.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Stranger Things Novels

Did you know that Stranger Things actually has a whole book series dedicated to our favorite characters? From standalone stories about some of the main characters to interesting details about Hawkins and all the crazy stuff that goes down in it, these novels are a must for fans who want some cool easter eggs. Check out the first one if you’re looking to start reading.

Buy the First Stranger Things Novel on Amazon.

(Image credit: Amazon)

This Sick Hawkins Fleece Blanket

I mean, I think all of us deserve a nice cozy blanket to snuggle in during this Christmas season and watch Christmas movies - heck, we can do that any time of the year. But wouldn’t it be better if that fleece blanket was themed around the demogorgon and Hawkins? I think our overall comfort would certainly improve.

Buy this Stranger Things Fleece Blanket on Amazon.

(Image credit: Target)

The Secret Files Of Will Byers

I’ll be honest - Of all the Stranger Things characters, Eleven is my favorite. But Will Byers fans will appreciate this item. Uncover easter eggs about Will’s time in the Hawkin’s Laboratory , the Upside Down, and more - all while looking like it came straight out of the 1980s. It’s such a fun gift, especially for a fan of Will Byers’ story. There’s also plenty of other Stranger Things items at Target too, so be sure to check it out.

Buy the Secret Files of Will Byers at Target.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Stranger Things Dungeons And Dragons

One of the opening scenes of Stranger Things is the main gang - Mike, Dustin, and Lucas, playing Dungeons and Dragons , a classic tabletop game that has remained quite popular over its lifespan. Here, you can play that classic game but with a Stranger Things twist, including the famous demogorgon and more.

Buy the Dungeons and Dragons Stranger Things set on Amazon.

(Image credit: Etsy)

This Steve-Themed Pillow

I mean, come on. Again - Steve has the best character development in Stranger Things. Why not honor that with a decorative yet comfortable pillow? I know this is going on my couch.

Buy the Steve Pillow on Etsy.

(Image credit: Etsy)

The Ultimate “Mom Of The Year” Mug

Okay, I promise this is my last Steve item, but let’s be honest - Steve Harrington became the babysitter I think we all wanted as a kid, someone who genuinely cares about the safety of the kids but is fun as all heck as well. To me, he will always be the gang's honorary “mother” in Stranger Things for taking care of them when no one else was there - or at least getting beat up in the process.

Buy the Mom of the Year mug on Etsy.

(Image credit: Etsy)

A Custom-Made Stranger Things Ornament

Simple for fans of the series, this Christmas tree ornament will please both fans of Stranger Things and people who don’t know about the show and its connection to Christmas lights. What a cute little ornament for your tree.

Buy this Custom-Made Ornament on Etsy.

(Image credit: Walmart)

This Retro-Looking Stranger Things Cassette Player

If you ever wanted to literally feel like you're living in the '80s, check out this sick cassette player from Walmart featuring a sneak peak of Stranger Things Season 4. Not only can you play any cassette on this device, but it also has plenty of other options for you to listen to music with, including a Bluetooth connection! Plus, with that special disk featuring a mysterious voice from the upcoming season, I think this is worth the buy, just for that.

Buy the Stranger Things Cassette Player at Walmart.

(Image credit: Etsy)

This Cool Custom Stranger Things Poster

While I do like the Stranger Things logo and believe it to be retro-looking, there’s just something about this custom poster that does it for me. Not only is it a really cool wall decoration, it almost reminds me of a really cool-looking album cover with that picture of the road leading to Hawkins, paired with the white background and the classic lettering of the Stranger Things logo. It even has the four boys in the corner. Truly, such a cool find.

Buy this Custom Stranger Things Poster on Etsy.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Stranger Things Funko Pop Figures

I mean, you know it was coming. These Funko Pop figures are everywhere , but I think some of the coolest have been the Stranger Things ones. Get yourself a figurine of Eleven, one of the most badass characters , eating her Eggos - or Steve, serving up scoops of ice cream at Scoops Ahoy. There are so many amazing Funko Pop figurines for Stranger Things you’ll have trouble picking which one you want.

Buy some awesome Stranger Things Pop Funko Figures on Amazon.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Christmas Lights (Ya Know, To Communicate With The Upside-Down)

How else are you going to communicate with the Upside-Down? The people down there need your help! Where’s my paint for the letters??

Buy some Christmas lights on Amazon.

While we wait for Stranger Things Season 4 , at least we have some fun gifts to get (or just buy for yourself) to hold us over until then. Now, if only I could get a real-life Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop, that would be the ultimate gift.

If you want to get an all-around look at some of the best Black Friday deals we've rounded up for movie and TV lovers, click on the banner below.