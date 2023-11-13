Stranger Things' David Harbour Was Asked About Will Getting Powers In Season 5, And He Danced Around The Answer Like A Pro

Stranger Things was one of the biggest shows to be impacted by the writer’s strike and the actors' labor dispute. When the SAG-AFTRA strike concluded after 118 days, series star David Harbour said Netflix isn’t wasting any time getting work on the final season up and running. Viewers have had their share of questions about Season 5, which will be the show's last. With that, someone asked Harbour if Will Byers would get powers, and the Suicide Squad actor danced around the answer like a pro.

The final scene of Season 4 saw Will feeling his neck, as he was able to sense that Vecna (who we know a bit about) was still alive and lurking somewhere near. It's known that the character will be pivotal during the final episodes, and many have been forming theories in that regard. At Motor City Comic Con (via a post from @sapphicjopper on X), David Harbour answered a scintillating question from a young fan, who asked if Will would get powers. Here’s his cryptic answer:

I don’t know, man. [...] I can’t even say when we start shooting!

Very smooth, David Harbour! I thinnk he definitely knows the answer to this one but is simply trying to be cautious with his words. What he was open about, however, is that Season 5 will have “a real ending” that formally sends off the show. This has been one of Netflix’s best series over the past several years, and one would hope that it's conclusion is worth of it. And it'll be interesting to see if that involves Will getting powers.

When series co-creators The Duffer Brothers teased Will’s storyline for the final season , they declared that Noah Schnapp’s character would take center stage. This makes sense as the chilling events of the show started with Will. The Hawkins teen has really has gone through so much on the show when you look back to key moments of his from each season . He was taken by the Demogorgon and had to survive in the Upside Down away from his loved ones. And even though he was rescued, he still possessed a mental link with the Mindflayer and can still feel Vecna.

Aside from the notion of character obtaining abilities or even surviving the last stretch of episodes, there are also other elements of his characterization to consider. One such element is his sexuality, which was essentially confirmed after he made a passionate address to his longtime best friend, Mike, during Season 4. Surely, some fans would love to see young Byers find some kind of happiness before the show ends.

David Harbour's tease definitely has me curious about what lies ahead for Will Byers and, of course, I'm also curious about the rest of the characters during the final season. Unfortunately, it may be a while before we get answers on that front though, especially if Harbour and his co-stars continue to dodge queries accordingly.