Stranger Things’ Joe Keery On Forming A Real-Life Friendship With Eddie Actor Joseph Quinn
By Heidi Venable published
The bromance is real!
When Stranger Things returned to Netflix subscribers this May after a nearly two-year hiatus, the Duffer Brothers introduced fans to quite a few new cast members for Season 4. The writers have proven so adept at weaving new characters into the storylines, and it wasn’t long before Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson was a full-blown fan favorite. It wasn’t just fans, however, who took a liking to the leader of the Hellfire Club (or Doja Cat, who apparently wanted to slide into the actor’s DMs), but his co-stars as well. Joe Keery opened up about the real-life “bond” he and the Eddie actor formed on set.
Joe Keery’s character Steve Harrington — who boasts some of the series’ best moments, himself — often complains about being the baby-sitter of the group, as he tends to get left behind to watch over our younger heroes. However, Season 4 had him not only spending time with Natalia Dyer’s Nancy again, but also teaming up with Robin (Maya Hawke) and Eddie, the latter of whom became Keery’s friend off-camera as well, he told UNILAD:
These two fan favorites forming such a tight bond in real life is music to our ears. Can you even imagine the hair care tips shared between the two of them? Unfortunately, as fans know from Season 4 (and if you somehow aren’t caught up, now would be a good time to stop reading), that friendship will have to move forward off-screen only now, as Eddie Munson died a hero, sacrificing himself to buy the others time to track down Vecna. Joe Keery said while he’ll miss being able to work with Joseph Quinn, Eddie did get a pretty badass sendoff! Keery said:
Another relationship that spilled over into real life is the brotherly love that both Joe Keery and Joseph Quinn have for Gaten Matarazzo. Just as the two older characters discussed how much they cared about Dustin on the show, Quinn told CinemaBlend that he and Keery “are constantly sharing stories about kind of just anything that that guy does, because we're so enamored with him.”
Season 5 will definitely see a shift in Dustin and Steve’s relationship, Gaten Matarazzo said, because of Eddie’s death, and it really is a tragedy Joseph Quinn won’t be sharing the screen with these actors anymore — at least on this series.
We’ve got a ways to go until Stranger Things’ final season, as production likely won’t begin on Season 5 until sometime in 2023. In the meantime, check out where you can see Joe Keery next, as well as what to watch if you like Joseph Quinn. Also, you can take a look at these series to watch if you like Stranger Things.
