Sweet Magnolias Finally Revealed Season 2 Premiere Date And More, So Get Those Margaritas Ready

Wow, it’s been quite a while since we’ve been able to follow along with the romances , family drama, and professional crises of Dana Sue, Helen, and Maddie on the Netflix hit Sweet Magnolias. While the second season was delayed for obvious reasons, that doesn’t mean that it hasn’t been difficult for fans to wait until we could have our questions from the cliffhanger-heavy first season answered. Now, though, Sweet Magnolias has finally revealed its Season 2 premiere date, and a lot more, so you can start to get those margaritas ready for showtime!

Luckily, we no longer have months and months to wait for more Sweet Magnolias, as TVLine reports that the new episodes will hit Netflix on February 4, 2022! This means that the romantic, small town drama will actually manage to return to us slightly less than two years after it first debuted, which was in mid-May of 2020. And! We also now have an official synopsis for Sweet Magnolias Season 2, and, as we were both hoping and expecting, it sounds like it’s going to be a doozy :

As Season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car. But that’s just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night — surprises that reshape relationships all over town. Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected. In laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love — even when those efforts come with a high price tag. Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve? Come pour it out and find out.

Oooooooohhhh weeeeeeee! As previously promised by showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson, Sweet Magnolias will, indeed, wrap up the major cliffhanger from the Season 1 ending, and we’ll find out who else was in that prom night car accident with Kyle. It’s also already been said that the new season will pick up just minutes after that shocking finale , so viewers will be treated to a lot of drama on that front when the next season comes around.

Apparently, though, the outcome of the accident itself will not be the only surprise when Season 2 opens, and at least some of those other reveals will come directly from who else was in the crash. With the synopsis noting that audiences are going to see “friendships flounder,” my guess is that we could find out that the daughter of a certain chef / restaurant owner was also in that vehicle, and that it will lead to a lot of problems for our main trio.