Sydney Sweeney Does Not Agree She Was 'Objectified' In That Viral Music Video For The Rolling Stones

Sydney Sweeney has been rising in Hollywood since Euphoria premiered, making her mark on both TV and film. While she can currently be seen in the new rom-com Anyone But You, which just premiered on the 2023 movie schedule, one of her other big projects this year came through a music video for The Rolling Stones. In September, she was the star of the rock band’s “Angry” video from their new album, Hackney Diamonds. She was riding on top of a convertible driving through Los Angeles, rocking black studded chaps and a corset, as the Stones’ long career is displayed on billboards. While the video rocks, some people had some words about her being sexually objectified, and now Sweeney has responded.

The criticism in question came via NME, when The Blur frontman Damon Albarn told French magazine Les Inrockuptibles that he “watched this horrible music video” with “this young woman objectified. There’s something completely disconnected.” Sweeney doesn’t think that was the case, however, as she tells Glamour UK:

I felt hot. I picked my own outfit out of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it.

That’s really all that matters. Sweeney is not shy when it comes to her body, as she was rocking a bikini and formal looks while on vacation with her fiancé over the summer. She also wore a sheer dress for the premiere of her HBO movie Reality. The actress opened up about feeling empowered and what she’s been able to do in her career, and it’s all that anyone can hope for:

One of the questions I get is, ‘Are you a feminist?’ I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have. That’s sexy and strong, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. I’m in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good. All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle. I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts? It’s the cool things in this career that I had no idea I’d get to do.

The “Angry” music video may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s clear that Sydney Sweeney loves it. It’s not every day you get to be in a music video for one of the most popular rock bands, and looking great while doing so. While it is frustrating that people keep thinking she’s being sexually objectified, the actress could care less, because she chose her outfit, and she felt and looked good.

This isn’t the first time Sweeney has had to deal with haters when it comes to her body. In 2022, the actress got candid about how the Internet handles her nude scenes in Euphoria, saying that her family was even getting tagged about it. She made the good point that “you have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing.” She's also been open about filming intimate scenes, the obstacles they've caused and being comfortable with them. However, the Euphoria star wishes people could have an "open conversation" about it all rather than making assumptions.

It's the price that comes with being in the limelight, unfortunately. It’s not easy, but at least she feels empowered while rocking some great outfits and while adding more iconic projects to her growing resume. She recently spoke about self-image in a viral TikTok, and she is making sure that people know it’s not always about appearances, but rather how you feel.