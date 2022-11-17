Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King Helped Paramount+ Achieve An Impressive New Record

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might not have started out as the kind of show that spunoff into a larger universe. But as viewers continue to flock to stories set in this rural (and dangerous) environment, creators are coming up with fresh new ways to expand the Yellowstone universe with programs like 1883, 1923 and 6666, a show that was established in Season Four of Yellowstone. Sylvester Stallone’s new program Tulsa King might not be an official member of the slate of upcoming Yellowstone stories . But Sheridan’s involvement, Stallone’s presence, and the location in which the action takes place certainly attracted a large audience to Paramount+, helping the streaming service sign up a record number of new subscribers.

Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King aired its premiere episode on November 13, and following the release, Paramount+ proudly stated that Paramount+ subscriptions enjoyed the highest single day of new signups since the service’s launch. This was contributed both to Tulsa King, as well as football games streamed on the service courtesy of NFL on CBS. Per a news release, Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, had this to say about the record-breaking day:

This is a significant milestone for Paramount+ and a clear indicator that our strategy of offering a total household product inclusive of marquee sports, breaking news, and a broad range of premium originals is working, The combination of expanding the Taylor Sheridan universe with highly anticipated new originals like Tulsa King and the urgency that comes with watching live events is propelling our growth and further establishing us as a leader in streaming.

The competition between all of the streaming services comes down to which company is offering what original programming. Netflix locked up fan interest with Stranger Things, Ozark and The Crown. HBO Max had a hit with Succession and Euphoria, and currently with The White Lotus.

As for Paramount+, they have struck gold with The Offer, Evil, and the Yellowstone properties. Just, don’t expect Tulsa King to cross over with the Yellowstone characters any time soon… at least, not if Sylvester Stallone is to be believed . For the moment, his character Dwight is doing his own thing, trying to set up a minor criminal empire in Oklaholma now that he has been “banished” by his New York crime family. He’s still hungry to earn, and he’s recruiting the “gang that can’t shoot straight” for his posse. (Here’s where you have seen the cast before .)