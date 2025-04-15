A NASCAR Driver Went To High School With Taylor Swift. He Has Deep Regrets About Mentioning That Fact

NASCAR driver Josh Berry did, in fact, go to the same high school as Taylor Swift. However, according to him, the story doesn’t go far beyond that. So, now, he’s opening up about sharing this factoid with the world and why he regrets it.

Back in the early 2000s, Taylor Swift and her family moved to Tennessee (where she still owns a home ) for her to pursue a music career. However, she was also a teenager and had to go to school, so she attended Hendersonville High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee. That’s also where Berry went to school. Now, he gets asked about it all the time, and he’s understandably over it.

Josh Berry Went To High School With Taylor Swift

When teeing up the conversation about going to high school with Swift, the interviewer on the Rubbin is Racing podcast did preface with “I know you probably hate this question” before asking about it. However, Berry answered with a good attitude, saying:

With Taylor, she went to the same high school I did, she was in a different grade, I really didn’t know her. It was kind of a 'I know of somebody who knew her kind of deal,' but [I] didn’t really know her.

Both Berry and Swift attended Hendersonville High School. The pop star moved from Pennsylvania to Tennessee when she was 14 to pursue her dream of being a musician. According to People , the singer’s mom and dad chose Hendersonville because they wanted their daughter to go to school with kids whose parents weren’t working in the music industry.

That move was made in 2003, and Swift’s first album came out in 2006 when she was 16. By the time she was 18, she was a household name thanks to that album and Fearless, which featured breakout songs and iconic Taylor Swift music videos like “You Belong with Me” and “Love Story.”

So, between the "Fortnight" singer doing all of that and her and Berry being in different grades, it makes sense that they didn’t know each other. I also get why the NASCAR driver is over being asked about her.

Josh Berry Is Over Being Asked Questions About Going To School With Taylor Swift

Now, ever since Berry shared this fact publicly, people won’t stop asking him about it. It makes sense too, Taylor Swift has dominated the zeitgeist with her multiple albums, her two-year-long Eras Tour and her relationship with Travis Kelce .

However, this driver doesn’t have much to say on the topic, they just went to school together. That has led him to this mentality about the whole situation:

But it is a funny story. It’s one of those things where we’re doing an interview one day, and somebody is like, ‘Hey, what’s a funny, crazy story about you?’ Right? And I’m like, ‘Oh, I went to school with Taylor Swift.’ And you don’t think that that’s that big of a deal, but I mean, good gosh, man. Every time, it never ends.

These days, basically anyone with a connection to Swift gets asked about it. Her friends, like Selena Gomez , are consistently questioned about their relationship, and Travis Kelce and his teammates, like Patrick Mahomes, face their fair share of inquiries about this viral romance.

Speaking of Kelce, Berry said the questions increased when that relationship began, saying:

And then she starts dating Travis Kelce, and it all comes back again. And I’m like, ‘I don’t care about Travis Kelce. He has nothing to do with me.’ Right? It just never ends.

While they’re both athletes, Berry drives cars, and Kelce plays football. They are not connected at all. Plus, as he said, he really didn’t know Taylor Swift; he just knew people who knew her. So, the connection is not that deep.

However, Josh Berry handles it all well, and even though he didn’t have much to say, he did speak nicely of the beloved pop star (even if he seems to regret sharing the fact that they went to the same high school).