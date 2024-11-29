Taylor Swift Revealed Her Favorite ‘Moment’ In The Ears Tour, And It's Not What I Expected

I’m not sure what I expected Taylor Swift’s favorite moment in the Eras Tour to be, but I certainly didn’t see “Vigilante Shit” coming to take the title. I thought maybe she’d note the surprise songs , the “22” hat or that final moment in “Karma” when the orange door descends and everyone celebrates a wonderful show while heaps of confetti fall. However, after learning the pop star’s reasoning and seeing her "Vigilante Shit" performance twice in person, I’d have to agree with her that the Midnights moment certainly is an epic instance in this blockbuster tour.

In Swift’s latest release , The Official Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book, she spoke lovingly about basically every moment in her show. However, she deemed only one her “favorite moment of the night.” That moment comes during Midnights when she and her dancers perform an edgy and sassy rendition of “Vigilante Shit,” and she explained why she loved it so much by writing:

Then, my favorite moment of the night: ‘Vigilante Shit.’ It’s just the most fun I’ve ever had, that one. The chair choreography! The catty, vengeful, mischievous personas we get to try on and play with.

Taylor Swift really said “draw the cat eyes sharp enough to kill a man,” because she was ready to dress for revenge and perform “Vigilante Shit” like it was nobody's business. Every night, she and her dancers acted like they were in Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango” and it’s magnificent.

Arguably the sexiest and edgiest moment in the concert, “Vigilante Shit” gives Swift and her dancers the opportunity to switch up the tone and show off their “mischievous personas,” and it’s irresistible.

The number is also incredibly powerful. While singing about getting revenge and rising above those who wronged her, Swift and her dancers perform an incredible dance with chairs on her stage that rises up and down. The red lights and sultry moves make for an unforgettable performance, and it’s honestly a real Eras Tour highlight.

As my colleague Sarah El-Mahmoud noted, seeing Swift perform this changed her perspective on “Vigilante Shit,” because it shines a spotlight on a Midnights deep cut in a super powerful way. So, I can totally understand why it’s one of the singer’s favorite moments in her show.

Overall though, this idea of creating a number that stands on its own while helping define an era is something the Eras Tour does brilliantly. Swift uses the concert to highlight her greatest hits and fan-favorite songs, and they’re all staged and performed to perfection. Each instance fits its era, and as you move through the show, you get a real sense of the range the pop star has.

From the nostalgic throwbacks in Fearless to the softer moments in folklore and evermore to the wild power that comes with Reputation and Midnights, the concert truly is a journey. And it’s thanks to incredible moments like “Vigilante Shit.”