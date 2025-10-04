I Spotted A Few Travis Kelce-Related Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift’s Life Of A Showgirl Release Party, And I Need To Talk About Them

It wasn’t surprising to me that when Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl was released , it was very easy to listen to it once and catch on to lyrics that are likely about her fiancé, Travis Kelce. However, as the Release Party of a Showgirl hit theaters alongside the films on the 2025 movie schedule , I was shocked by the cute details incorporated that seemed to be Easter eggs related to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

So, with that being said, we’re going to talk about three of the possible Easter eggs I clocked during The Life of a Showgirl’s movie theater experience. And if you consider these spoilers, take this as your warning to read with caution, and go see this fun album celebration in theaters now.

In the song “The Fate of Ophelia,” there are plenty of lyrics that seemingly allude to Swift’s relationship with Kelce. I’m talking about lines like “ keep it 100 on the land, the sea, the sky” and “pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes.”

Then, in the music video for the track, which was premiered during this theatrical release party, we see Swift catch a literal football. She makes a pretty big deal about it, too, in the BTS, as she and choreographer Mandy Moore speak a lot about how she’d catch said ball while moving through a hall on a rolling cart.

Truly, the football moment got a lot of screentime in this 90-minute experience, and I can’t help but smile about it, seeing as it feels like a pretty obvious parallel to her fiancé, Travis Kelce’s career.

‘The Fate Of Ophelia’ BTS Features Taylor Swift Wearing An Otter Shirt

Along with getting the music video for “The Fate of Ophelia,” this theatrical release party featured behind the scenes for the project. So, we got to see Swift and her team rehearsing and planning. During that portion, she can be spotted at times wearing an otter T-shirt that is utterly adorable, and possibly a reference to the love she and Kelce have for the little animals.

For context, when Swift appeared on New Heights to announce The Life of a Showgirl , she mentioned how Kelce will show her videos of otters on his phone. They explained that the football player really wants to find and rescue a wild otter. And she humorously said this topic was “stuff you didn’t know you needed to know,” after saying:

He doesn’t want to go up to an otter and take it from its mother. He wants to see an otter, and the otter’s like ‘My paw’s caught in a shell.’ And he’s like, ‘I got you.’ And then the otter’s like ‘Thank you forever’ with its little paws.

This silly conversation was so wholesome and heartfelt, and it really felt like an inside joke that Swift and Klece were letting us in on. Therefore, I do believe that her wearing an otter shirt in the BTS for this video was, indeed, a nod to their relationship.

In The ‘Honey’ Lyric Video, Swift Walks By A Door With The Number 87 On It

The last Easter egg I want to talk about here is the number featured on the door in the “Honey” lyric video. Along with premiering “The Fate of Ophelia’s” music video, Swift also talked through each track on the album and showed the lyric videos for them. During “Honey’s,” there was a number prominently featured that is very obviously connected to Travis Kelce.

Yep, the number 87 was on the door Swift walks by in the video over and over again, which is, as I’m sure you know, Klece’s football number.

Before the song played, Swift noted that nicknames like "honey" had always been said to her in cynical and rude ways, and then when she found love, she realized they could have a totally different and lovely connotation. So, that 87 on the door feels like further proof that the person who helped her realize this was Kelce.

As I’m sure you know, Taylor Swift loves an Easter egg and Swifties love spotting them, so it’d be unsurprising if there’s even more nods to Kelce in this release party extravaganza. To go see these three details, along with many others, you can catch The Release Party of a Showgirl in theaters now.