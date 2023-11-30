Taylor Swift Wrote ‘You’re Losing Me’ Way Earlier Than Fans Thought And Now They Have All Kinds Of Theories About Her Breakup With Joe Alwyn

Swifties have been anticipating an announcement about the release date of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) , after the Eras Tour star appeared to be dropping several clues. That wasn’t quite what was delivered, as Taylor Swift instead released the “From the Vault” track “You’re Losing Me” from Midnights (Late Night Edition) that was originally dropped in May. As the title suggests, she sings about a relationship that’s nearing its end, but after Jack Antonoff revealed how long ago the song was actually written, fans are thinking all kinds of things about her breakup with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

News broke about Taylor Swift ending her six-year relationship with English actor Joe Alwyn back in April, just after she embarked on the Eras Tour. At the time reports stated that the relationship had “run its course” and the split “was not dramatic.” But was it — as Taylor would say — a long time coming? Fans started to think that was the case when Midnights co-producer Jack Antonoff dropped this throwback photo on his Instagram Stories :

The writer and frequent Taylor Swift collaborator revealed that “You’re Losing Me” was written in December 2021 — over a year before her longtime relationship came to an end. Did Swift really see that the end was coming that far in advance? Fans seemed to think that was what Jack Antonoff was suggesting, as this Swiftie hilariously called the producer out for being “messy”:

Another compared the move to something PR mastermind Kris Jenner might pull, implying that Jack Antonoff knew exactly what he was doing by posting that pic:

Swifties’ hearts seemed to be broken over the thought of Taylor Swift staying in a relationship with Joe Alwyn, when it seems she knew so long ago that he was not her endgame. Other reactions included:

The lyrics to “You’re Losing Me” are pretty devastating, as Taylor Swift sings, “And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her” and “I can't find a pulse / My heart won't start anymore / For you / 'Cause you're losin' me.” It definitely sounds like her romance with Joe Alwyn “ran its course” a lot sooner than we all thought.

Now, however, Taylor Swift has moved on, as we can all see from her highly publicized relationship with Travis Kelce . The artist has changed the lyrics of the song “Karma” from a presumed shout-out to Joe Alwyn to one about the tight end, singing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” and she also created another big moment for the NFL player during a recent show.