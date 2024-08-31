Fan-Favorite Ted Lasso Star Shares His Thoughts On The Potential For Season 4 And If He'd Be Down To Return

Dani Rojas has enthusiastically said on many occasions “Fútbol is life.” Now, it would appear that said mantra is still applicable to the actor who plays him as he shared his thoughts on possibly coming back to Ted Lasso. Following the news that Ted Lasso might return for a fourth season , Cristo Fernández, who played Dani across all three seasons, was asked if he’d be back. In response, he gave an optimistic answer that should get fans excited.

It was a given that if a member of the Ted Lasso cast did press about anything after this major announcement, they would likely be asked if they were returning. So, when Cristo Fernández appeared on The Cooligans podcast , he was questioned about if Dani would be back. In response, the actor gave the most Dani Rojas answer ever, explaining:

Look, I read the article too. I can tell you that more than anything I am a fan too. I love the show. I’m forever grateful with Ted Lasso, with the fans, with Jason [Sudeikis], Joe [Kelly], Brendan [Hunt], Bill [Lawrence] and all the writers for giving me the opportunity to be part of it. And [it] just was a dream come true to do this campaign for State Farm because I had the chance to be Dani Rojas again. I would love to be Dani Rojas many more times. And I am excited [if] there’s more Ted Lasso, I want to be part of it, yes.

This answer comes on the heels of Fernández reprising his role as Dani in a State Farm commercial with Patrick Mahomes, per Forbes . That’s fitting since Ted Lasso did start as an NBC ad.

Plus, as the actor said, he adores the character and would love to play him again. So, it sounds like he’s crossing his fingers just as much as we are when it comes to hoping that Ted Lasso’s Season 3 finale wasn’t a series finale too.

To be clear, there’s a lot we don’t know about Ted Lasso’s apparent fourth season or spinoff . News broke one week ago that Warner Bros. Television reportedly got the options for three key stars who were contracted under the UK’s acting union Equity – those performers were Hannah Waddingham, who is Rebecca, Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, and Jeremy Swift, he's Higgins.

That initial report from THR also noted that apparently the show’s co-creators and Ted and Coach Beard actors, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, as well as Keeley Jones actress’ Juno Temple would be reached out to next. On top of that, according to Deadline , a writers' room might be opened soon, and if all goes to plan allegedly production would begin early next year.

However, a few days after that news broke, it was announced that Phil Dunster reportedly wouldn’t return as Jamie Tartt due to scheduling issues. As of right now, we haven’t heard anything about the rest of the ensemble. So, Fernández’s excitement about the possibility of coming back is a good step in the right direction.

Overall, we still have to do a whole lot of believing before Ted Lasso comes back. A bunch of details are still up in the air, however, apparently, efforts are being made for a fourth season, and it seems like a lot of the cast would be on board to return if they’re asked.