Texas Mom Goes Viral After Warning Parents Away From Hocus Pocus 2: ‘Everyone Thinks It’s Fake And Innocent’

Since Hocus Pocus 2 hit Disney+ this past weekend, the return of the Sanderson sisters has been the talk of the Halloween season. The movie has become the streaming service’s most successful original ever. Also, fans of the original have been raving about it, saying it’s a “wicked good time” and “worth the wait” 29 years after Hocus Pocus . However, one mother of three who resides in Central Texas has recently gone viral for warning families off of viewing the new release.

Jamie Gooch initially took to Facebook to share her thoughts about Hocus Pocus 2, but the post has since been removed. However, the Texas mom spoke to KWTX about her thoughts regarding the Disney+ original film. She warned viewers of “a worst-case scenario” that it could “unleash hell on your kids and in your home.” Here are more of her thoughts:

The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices… I believe whatever comes in our TV screens: there are things attached to that, I’ve seen for myself the things that I’ve watched with my eyes or heard over a TV screen, they’ve become manifested in real life. Everybody thinks it's fake and innocent, but they could be casting any spell they want to. Anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.

Gooch and her family do not participate in Halloween and are a family of the Christian faith. The woman who resides in Troy, Texas said they have not participated in the October holiday for four or five years, sharing that the “thought of exposing our kids to darkness” “grieves” her. Following the viral moment, another happened shortly after when a parody of the original video by Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Blaire Erskine blew up, via Twitter :

The Texas woman initially had warnings to share about Hocus Pocus 2, but she also delved into a larger issue she believes is at play in regard to what people choose to bring to their homes through their TV screens. While Gooch is certainly receiving her share of laughs and side-eyes from fans of Hocus Pocus and Halloween, she shared that “a lot of people agreed” with her too.

Overall, Gooch hopes her words will “make a difference” even to “one person’s life.” While she gets that many people won’t "understand" her views, the Texas mom said in her view, as a Christian “we are held to a higher standard.” Disney was reached out for comment on Gooch’s concerns, but has not issued any replies.

Hocus Pocus 2 sees the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters after the first movie became a staple for families during the Halloween season. (Unfortunately, Thora Birch is not among the returning cast ). Though the movie certainly could have made money in theaters , it went straight to Disney+ subscribers and has become a massive hit.