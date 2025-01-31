That Time John Mulaney Brutally Roasted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Netflix And Himself In One Fell Swoop

By this point, it would be pretty unlikely that someone who pays attention to pop culture doesn’t know who John Mulaney is. Even if you didn’t happen to know any cool facts about his time with Saturday Night Live (and have never watched any of his great musical skits on the series), you will probably, if nothing else, know that he’s an amazing comedian who can seemingly be funny anywhere and anytime. Now we’ve been made aware of him managing to roast himself, Netflix, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with just two sentences.

How Did John Mulaney Roast Himself, Netflix And Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

Anyone who’s been one of SNL’s head writers will likely be known for a number of hilarious jokes, and John Mulaney is no different. In fact, his time as a professional laugh-maker has now led to his own talk show, which you’ll be able to watch with your Netflix subscription , titled Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. He was promoting the 2025 TV schedule debut at the Next on Netflix event recently (via The Hollywood Reporter ), and was able to take a huge dig at not just himself, his new show and its streaming home, but threw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in for good measure, and noted about Everybody’s Live:

This is a really fun experiment. Not since Harry and Meghan has Netflix given more money to someone without a specific plan.

OOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHH. Slam! So, the Kid Gorgeous comedian’s new show is basically a continuation of his game-changing 2024 talk show , John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A, which aired six episodes for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. His new series is currently set to run for 12 weeks, and will host not just the traditional celebrity talk show guests, but those from wide-ranging fields, live calls from viewers, actor Richard Kind and the food service robot, Saymo, with the latter two having appeared on the previous version of his show.

If you’re wondering how this “really fun experiment” is anything like the deal that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struck with Netflix , well, get ready. It was shortly after the former working royals left the family to pursue life in the United States that they signed a deal with the streaming giant to produce programming that eventually led to their popular but reviled docu-series Harry & Meghan , and other documentaries like Polo and Heart of Invictus (which appears to have had a longer-than-expected road to the screen ).

However, the multi-year deal (which was rumored to be worth about $100 million) has seen few clear winners, only four series have aired at this point, with one, an animated children’s show named Pearl, canceled well before viewers got a chance to see any of it. Along with that, neither of the Sussexes had any proven experience with creating series or movies, so Mulaney seems to be saying that the experimentation involved was handing a lot of money to people who possibly didn’t know enough about how to use it as promised with their deal.

And, that’s not all. Mulaney’s show is set to hit the 2025 Netflix schedule on March 12…which just happens to be a week ahead of the date that Markle’s new lifestyle series , With Love, Meghan (which has already been slammed by one royal expert ), is now set to premiere after being delayed because of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Honestly, if John Mulaney and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to have so much in common, I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t talk about their surprising similarities in his next comedy special.