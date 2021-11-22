The Best Gift Ideas For Fans Of The Witcher

Fantasy shows. In my opinion, those types of TV series’ are some of the best to watch, because not only are they usually deep in lore and have some amazing storylines, they whisk you away to a new world where you can escape for an episode or two, full of magical creatures, magic, castles and so much more. One of those shows that has blown up is Netflix’s The Witcher.

The first season released in 2019 - I know, believe it or not, it was nearly two years ago. Now, The Witcher Season 2 is just around the corner after many delays due to COVID-19 and cast-related injuries . But either way, whether you’re a long-time The Witcher fan or just starting to binge the series ahead of its second second, there are plenty of gift ideas that you can buy yourself, or get for The Witcher fan in your life. Here are some of the best The Witcher gifts you can shop online.

The Witcher Book Series

Obviously if you’re a fan of the show, you must know that it’s based on the bestselling book series, which was written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Starting off with Blood of Elves, the book saga of The Witcher tells the story of Geralt of Rivia alongside Ciri, linked by destiny, as Geralt tries to protect her. With any adaptation, there are obvious differences from the book to the TV series, but there's still a lot to enjoy and much more lore to follow.

Buy The Witcher Book Set on Amazon.

Geralt Of Rivia Funko Pop

I swear, these little guys are popping up everywhere I look. The cute little Funko Pop figurines have expanded into The Witcher territory, by also making one of the famous witcher himself, Geralt of Rivia. If you’re looking for ones of Ciri or Yennefer, those are available as well, but I have to say, I think Geralt’s is a bit better - and maybe it’s not just because of that badass scar across his eye.

Buy a Geralt of Rivia Funko Pop on Amazon.

Geralt’s Medallion

One of the many costume elements of Geralt’s whole get-up is the medallion that he wears around his neck, sometimes used to help him detect monsters or magic in the video games, but in The Witcher TV series, it seems more for just accurate character depiction. However, I can agree that this White Wolf medallion is really cool, and for a fan of The Witcher, having something like this as a little pendant or a keychain would be a nice little addition to their collection. You could act as if you’re a witcher as well.

Buy Geralt’s Medallion on Amazon.

Custom The Witcher Poster

While the official Netflix posters are cool and all, how sick is this custom poster from Etsy by AllinkStore? It’s composed of both Geralt and Ciri together in one frame, showing their connection through an orange haze that surrounds both their bodies while the rest of the poster is muted by darker colors. It’s such a cool concept and definitely a creative twist on these classic characters, something I think plenty of The Witcher fans would love.

Buy The Witcher Custom Poster on Etsy.

Yennefer’s Lilac And Gooseberry Self-Care Set

Yennefer is definitely one of my favorite witches in the media right now. I mean, who else could forget that epic finale where she just straight-up vanished into thin air? I get chills thinking about it every time. But something that I thought was cute and usable as a Yennefer fan is this Lilac and Gooseberry bathing set, with lotion, body wash, a candle, a body scrub, and a lip balm.

In The Witcher lore, Yennefer’s signature scent is Lilac and Gooseberry, so if you ever wanted to feel like the sorceress yourself but don’t know where to start, maybe her favorite smells are the best way to begin.

Buy Yennefer’s Lilac and Gooseberry Self-Care Set on Amazon.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

While some people had heard of The Witcher before the Netflix series through the books, I heard it through its video game counterparts. While the first two The Witcher games are entertaining, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is definitely the best out of the trilogy, and you don’t even need to have played the originals to know what’s going on.

Its combat, open-world story, and graphics (for 2015 standards) are excellent and I think that it’s a purchase that anyone would enjoy if you like video games. Just don’t play the new version on the Nintendo Switch - that stuff just looks weird.

Buy The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Xbox.

Buy The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Playstation.

‘Rub Chamomile Onto Your Lovely Bottom’ Mug

Alright, hands down, Jaskier is my favorite character from The Witcher. Maybe it’s Joey Batey’s hilarious timing or maybe it’s because he has some of the best one-liners in this show so far, but he was truly a stand-out - and this quote from the show makes me snort everytime I read it.

Created by Etsy user SaturnWaves, the mug says, “Oh, oh, really? Oh, you usually just let strangers rub chamomile onto your lovely bottom?” I mean, how can you not snort out your morning coffee every morning drinking from this? He kills me every time. I can’t wait to see what jokes he brings again in The Witcher Season 2.

Buy The Jaskier Mug on Etsy.

Geralt’s Silver Sword

Henry Cavill as Geralt was such an excellent choice in casting, because his fight scenes are awesome and super badass - which is why it’s time for you to feel just as badass with your own Geralt silver sword from The Witcher.

While it’s not cheap, the silver sword is made of stainless steel and is perfect for cosplay. And if you’re feeling up to it, you can pair it with Geralt’s other sword he carries, but let’s start out with only one first...

Buy Geralt’s Silver Sword on Amazon.

The Witcher Coloring Book

Because I’m a literal child and I like to color.

Nah, but to be honest, coloring books as an adult can be very relaxing, and when it’s mixed in with some of your favorite characters from a show like The Witcher? That’s a win-win. You’re taking time for self-care while also enjoying a series that you care about. The coloring book features pictures with all of the main characters, like Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, but also features other pictures like Geralt’s medallion, monsters, and more.

Buy The Witcher Coloring Book on Amazon.

‘Toss A Coin To Your Witcher’ Beer Stein

Yeah, I bet I just got that song stuck in your head , didn’t I? Now we can suffer together. But even so, Jaskier’s song, ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’ is a certified bop that is so catchy, so why not have that classic phrase on a mug? But not just any mug - no, this is a badass beer stein.

Made by Etsy user CustomizeInUS, this beer stein features the classic phrase from Jaskier onto a wooden stein that looks very similar to a barrel, with a cool metal inside to make sure your drinks stay cold. Take a sip from this and you’ll be transported into the world of The Witcher - maybe even getting a drink right beside Geralt at the tavern. It’s not an inexpensive stein but well worth the money for that kind of quality.

Buy The Beer Stein on Etsy.

With Season 2 coming soon and The Witcher spinoffs being produced left and right, including The Witcher: Blood Origin , I’m sure this is only the beginning of the replicas, items, and merchandise you can get from the show. But hopefully, some of these will please The Witcher fan in your life, and maybe even please yourself as well.

